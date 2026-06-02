Zverev Stays on Course for Elusive Grand Slam Title at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev breezed past Rafael Jodar to stay on course for an elusive Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, while Joao Fonseca's scintillating run came to an end in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Alexander Zverev breezed past Rafael Jodar to stay on course for an elusive Grand Slam title at Roland Garros , while Joao Fonseca's scintillating run came to an end in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Zverev, the highest-ranked player left in the men's draw, put an end to Spanish teenager Jodar's impressive Roland Garros debut, easing to a 7-6, 6-1, 6-3 win under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier. The 29-year-old Zverev is the clear favourite for a maiden Grand Slam title. He has finished runner-up on three occasions, including at Roland Garros in 2024. Zverev will next play Czech youngster Jakub Mensik after the 20-year-old upstaged Brazilian sensation Fonseca in the night match.

Marta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva will meet on Thursday for a place in the women's final. The in-form Kostyuk held her nerve to withstand a comeback from compatriot Elina Svitolina in the first all-Ukrainian women's quarter-final at a Grand Slam in the Open era, prevailing 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. Andreeva breezed into her second French Open semi-final with a 6-0, 6-3 rout of Romania's Sorana Cirstea, who plans to retire at the end of the season.

The eighth seed needed less than an hour to dispatch the 36-year-old Cirstea, appearing in the last eight in Paris for the first time since 2009. Kostyuk extended her unbeaten run on clay this season to 17 matches to reach her first Grand Slam semi-final. She dedicated her victory to the people of Ukraine, who were hit by hundreds of Russian drones and dozens of missiles early Tuesday, killing at least 23 people.

Zverev, who has only dropped one set en route to the last four, said, 'I want to win the matches that are ahead of me, that is my goal, that is my aim.

' For Jodar, the grind of back-to-back five-setters appeared to take its toll as he struggled to cope after blowing a 5-2 lead in the opening set. Zverev will face Czech youngster Jakub Mensik in the semi-finals after Mensik upstaged Brazilian sensation Fonseca in the night match. Mensik said, 'It was one of my best performances so far.

' The 20-year-old Mensik needed seven match points to see off the stubborn Fonseca. It was the youngest Roland Garros men's quarterfinal since a 20-year-old Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic in 2006. Djokovic was 19 at the time. Fonseca offered a glimpse of his vast potential with wins over Djokovic and Casper Ruud, but ran out of steam against an opponent who could rival him for the game's biggest prizes in years to come.

Kostyuk, who dedicated her victory to the people of Ukraine, said, 'We had another difficult night in Ukraine, especially in Kyiv where so many people died, so I want to give this match to Ukraine.

' Andreeva breezed past Romanian Sorana Cirstea in the quarterfinals, while Kostyuk held off a comeback from compatriot Elina Svitolina in the women's quarterfinals. Zverev has finished runner-up on three occasions, including at Roland Garros in 2024. The 29-year-old Zverev is the clear favourite for a maiden Grand Slam title. Kostyuk has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine during the ongoing war with Russia.

Her next opponent is Russian teenager Andreeva, who she beat in the Madrid Open final last month. Kostyuk said, 'I usually never care who is on the other side of the net. I'm there to play tennis and do my job, and that's it.





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Alexander Zverev Rafael Jodar Roland Garros Marta Kostyuk Mirra Andreeva

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