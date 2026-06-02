Zverev Dominates at French Open to Reach Semi-Finals Amid Favourite Tag

Alexander Zverev moved one step closer to his first Grand Slam title with a commanding straight-sets victory over rising star Rafael Jodar in the French Open quarter-finals. The second seed's 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-3 win propels him into his fifth Roland Garros semi-final in six years, making him the overwhelming favourite after early exits for Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic. Zverev, a three-time Grand Slam runner-up, aims to shed the 'nearly-man' label as he prepares to face either Joao Fonseca or Jakub Mensik in the last four.

Alexander Zverev laid down a marker at the French Open on Tuesday with a straight-sets victory over rising Spanish star Rafael Jodar to book his spot in the semi-finals.

With the crushing 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 6-3 win over the 19-year-old, Zverev advanced to his fifth Roland Garros semi-final in the last six years. The second seed is considered the heavy favourite to win his first Grand Slam title, following the shock early departures of top seed Jannik Sinner and 24-time major champion Novak Djokovic last week in Paris.

Zverev has finished runner-up three times in Grand Slam finals, including at Roland Garros two years ago, and knows the pressure is firmly on him in the French capital as he bids to shake off his unwanted title of tennis' nearly-man.

"I want to win the matches that are ahead of me, that is my goal, that is my aim," said Zverev, who has only dropped one set en route to the last four. Zverev will face either 19-year-old Joao Fonseca or 20-year-old Jakub Mensik on Friday for a spot in the final. The match began with Jodar getting in front, breaking the tentative German in the sixth game.

He overpowered his opponent in a brutal baseline exchange on break point, showing his aggressive potential. But Zverev, displaying his characteristic resilience, stepped onto the front foot two games later to wipe out the break to love as Jodar was serving for the set. He then confidently navigated his way through a tie-break, taking the first set and seizing momentum. The former world No 2 kept up the relentless pressure in the second set.

He produced a double break of serve to take himself to the edge of an 11th Grand Slam semi-final appearance. The match then looked up for 27th seed Jodar, who had battled through back-to-back five-setters to reach the quarter-finals, when Zverev broke him in the very first game of the third set.

The Spaniard found himself serving to keep his maiden French Open campaign alive but Zverev, displaying clinical precision under pressure, ground out a first match point and converted it with a bullet forehand winner from out wide. The performance was a statement from the German, who has often faltered at the final hurdle in major tournaments but now stands just one match away from his best chance at finally claiming a Grand Slam trophy.

The stage is set for a potential new champion in Paris, with Zverev carrying the weight of expectation but also the form to justify it





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French Open Roland Garros Alexander Zverev Rafael Jodar Grand Slam Tennis Semi-Finals Jannik Sinner Novak Djokovic

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