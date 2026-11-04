Zverev and Djokovic Crash Out of Paris Masters in Major Upsets

World No. 1 Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic suffer shocking early exits at the Paris Masters, while Arthur Fils secures ATP Finals spot.

World number one Alexander Zverev suffered a stunning defeat in his opening match at the Paris Masters on Wednesday, marking a disappointing start to his reign at the top of the tennis rankings. The German star was eliminated by Italian Lorenzo Musetti, joining fellow legend Novak Djokovic in an early exit from the prestigious tournament.

Zverev Frustrated By Ranking Pressure

Zverev expressed deep annoyance after losing to the 24th-ranked Musetti with a scoreline of 7-6 (7/5), 6-2. The 29-year-old had recently broken his major drought by winning both the French Open and the US Open, achievements that propelled him to the number one position for the first time this month. Despite these recent successes, he struggled to maintain his form against a determined opponent who capitalized on Zverev's errors.

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The world number one felt he was unfairly scrutinized for holding the top spot. He stated that he feels like the only player in history required to justify his ranking status, asserting that he deserves his position despite the loss. This frustration manifested on court as Zverev collapsed after leading in the first-set tie-break, dropping five consecutive points and then six of the next eight games.

Musetti Celebrates Career Best Victory

Lorenzo Musetti secured his place in the third round with a dominant performance that highlighted his consistency against the field. The Italian, formerly ranked number five, acknowledged that facing the current world number one presented the toughest challenge possible in the sport. He expressed happiness at having seized his opportunity when it mattered most during the critical moments of the match.

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Musetti described Hamburg native Zverev as deserving of his elite status due to his big-serving capabilities. However, the Italian player proved superior in this encounter, showcasing the mental toughness required to defeat the top seed. His victory serves as a significant career milestone and boosts his confidence heading into the later stages of the tournament.

Djokovic Season Effectively Ended

Novak Djokovic saw his hopes of securing an eighth Paris Masters title vanish after falling to Rinky Hijikata. The 39-year-old Serb lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to the world number 83 Australian qualifier. After taking the first set easily, Djokovic found himself in a grueling battle in the second frame where Hijikata broke serve in the eighth game before serving out to force a decider.

The third set proved decisive as Djokovic cracked twice in a row on serve, handing the victory to his 25-year-old opponent. This loss effectively brings an end to Djokovic's season, with the veteran announcing plans to simply rest in the coming weeks. The defeat also eliminates any chance of him qualifying for the ATP Finals from this event.

Fils Qualifies For Season Finale

French teenager Arthur Fils benefited from the high-profile upsets as he qualified for the ATP Finals. Fils reached the quarter-finals after defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry, who had previously beaten eighth seed Alex de Minaur. With the pressure of qualification removed, the 22-year-old is now free to focus on performing well at his home tournament in front of local fans.

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Fils is scheduled to face Tomas Machac later in the night session, looking to capitalize on his new status. Meanwhile, seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz prepares to begin his campaign against Alex Michelsen. Alcaraz aims to avoid the fate of last year's winner Cameron Norrie, who defeated him in Paris previously. Other notable exits include Daniil Medvedev and Frances Tiafoe, signaling a chaotic day for top seeds.