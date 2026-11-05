MK Party Leads in KwaZulu-Natal Local Elections with 33.4 Percent as Votes Count

Jacob Zuma's MK Party leads in KwaZulu-Natal with 33.4 percent and in eThekwini metro with 39.4 percent as vote counting continues. The ANC leads nationally with 32.1 percent.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party is leading in KwaZulu-Natal with 33.4 percent of the vote as of 4.30pm on Thursday, with 43 percent of votes counted in the province.

The ANC follows with 24.8 percent, and the IFP has 22.7 percent. In the eThekwini metro, the MK Party leads with 39.4 percent, ahead of the ANC at 23.5 percent and the DA at 23.2 percent. Earlier on Thursday morning, with just over 32 percent of votes counted, MK had 32 percent, the ANC 23 percent, the IFP almost 22 percent, the EFF 1.57 percent, the SACP 1.30 percent, and the FF Plus just over 1 percent.

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Nationally, with 40 percent of votes counted by 3.30pm, the ANC leads with 32.1 percent, followed by the DA at 27.1 percent and the MK Party at 7 percent. By early Thursday, only about 12 percent of votes had been counted nationwide. In Gauteng, the DA is ahead with 36.7 percent, the ANC has 20.1 percent, ActionSA 16.1 percent, the EFF 6.2 percent, and MK 4.3 percent.

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MK Party Spokesperson Celebrates KwaZulu-Natal Lead

In Mpumalanga, the ANC has 41.5 percent, the DA 15 percent, and MK 11.6 percent. MK Party national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said at the IEC results center in Midrand, The MK Party is leading in KwaZulu-Natal; we are very, very happy. We thought we would have taken over by the end of today. By 5am this morning, the indicators were clear that we have taken KwaZulu-Natal.

The results show that we have done very, very well, Mahlangu said. We are contesting elections in the local government sphere for the first time. It has never happened in the history of South Africa that a party that is contesting elections, local government-wise, for the first time, takes wards, takes PR councillors, takes municipalities, he said.

MK Party Vows to Take Power in 2029

We want to say to the people of South Africa, thank you for entrusting us with this responsibility; all boots will hit the ground running. We will work to fulfil the promises we made. As soon as we get the mayoral chains, we will prepare for 2029, where we will ultimately take power, Mahlangu said. Political analyst Tasneem Essop said it was not surprising that MK was performing well in KwaZulu-Natal because polls had suggested that would be the case.

She said the 2024 national elections gave a good indication of how strong the MK Party's regional base was. It's not surprising they are projected to do well in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. What this means is that voters are moving away from the ANC in large parts of the province, and parties such as the EFF have struggled in KwaZulu-Natal since MK Party came up, Essop said.

Business Day reported last week that a survey by MarkData for eNCA showed MK was just shy of capturing the eThekwini metro outright. My Vote Counts advocacy lead Noxolo Mfocwa said the Zuma factor played a huge part, as MK supporters viewed former president Jacob Zuma as a unifying figure, just like in 2024.

Asked if MK was a regional party struggling outside KwaZulu-Natal, Mfocwa said, We are now seeing them starting to perform and making some progress in Gauteng and Mpumalanga, but that data is not enough for us to make a pronouncement on whether they are purely a regional party. These are the first local government elections for MK, which Zuma launched in December 2023.

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MK Party 2024 Provincial Election Results

The party won the 2024 provincial election in KwaZulu-Natal with 45.35 percent, ahead of the IFP at 18.07 percent, the ANC at 16.99 percent, and the DA at 13.36 percent. It was kept out of power when the IFP, ANC, DA, and NFP formed a coalition provincial government, with the IFP's Thami Ntuli elected premier. The biggest prize in the province is eThekwini, where the ANC won 42 percent in 2021 and has since governed with smaller parties.

About 2.5 million people voted in KwaZulu-Natal by 5pm on Wednesday, second to Gauteng with about 3 million, according to the IEC. Chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo said on Wednesday evening that sealed ballot boxes would be opened and every ballot paper checked for the commission's official security stamp.

That came after the IEC confirmed on Wednesday that unused ballot papers and a stamp meant for special voting were stolen from a voting station in eThekwini, and staff there were relieved of duties. The IEC has seven days to declare results, after which new councils must hold first meetings within 14 days to elect speakers and mayors.

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has taken an early lead in KwaZulu-Natal, with just over 32% of the votes counted in the province by Thursday morning. The ANC was second with just over 23%, narrowly ahead of the IFP on almost 22%, according to results displayed at the IEC's provincial results operation centre at the Durban ICC.

The EFF had 1.57%, the SACP, which is contesting these elections separately from the ANC, had 1.30% and the FF Plus had just over 1%. Only a fraction of the province's 5,028 voting districts had been counted, and none of KwaZulu-Natal's 44 councils had been decided.