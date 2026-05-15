Zuma Legal Battle to Halt Arms Deal Trial Continues

The Jacob Zuma Foundation called the judgment 'totally erroneous', saying it constitutes 'multiple and gross misdirections of fact and law.' MK party leader and former President Jacob Zuma is refusing to relent, mounting yet another legal battle to halt the decade-long arms deal corruption trial from proceeding.

The JG Zuma Foundation called the judgment "totally erroneous", saying it constitutes "multiple and gross misdirections of fact and law.

"MK party leader and former President Jacob Zuma is refusing to relent, mounting yet another legal battle to halt the decade-long arms deal corruption trial from proceeding. This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) won its bid to block Zuma and French arms company Thales from further delaying the 1999 arms deal case.14 May 2026, ordering that the trial move forward despite pending interlocutory challenges from the State and Zuma’s legal team.

The state had filed a counter-application to stop what it described as Zuma and Thales’ “Stalingrad” strategy used to stall the trial. However, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said it does not agree with the findings. It labelled Chili’s judgment as “totally erroneous and constitutes multiple and gross misdirection’s of fact and law. ” The Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi, said there are prospects of having the judgment reversed and overturned on appeal to a higher court.

“It cannot be that a single judge can willy-nilly erase or rewrite the Constitution of South Africa, which guarantees several substantive and procedural rights to all accused persons. “We cannot have one law for all accused persons and another law for Zuma. It is time to put a stop to the growing phenomenon known as “Zuma Law,” Manyi said.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Chili found that Zuma had been employing stalling tactics by filing interlocutory applications in an attempt to delay the arms deal trial.

“A factual finding has been made several times, not only by the full court of this division and the Gauteng Division, but also by the Supreme Court of Appeal that Mr Zuma is implementing Stalingrad delay tactics to the commencement of the trial,” he said. The judge stated that allowing the situation to continue unchecked, especially after the appeals were dismissed, would seriously undermine the interests of justice.

Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan, alleging they breached the NPA Act by sharing publicly available court documents, including a medical note from one of his doctors. Several courts, including the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court of Appeal, denounced the move as an abuse of process, and the case was ultimately removed from the roll.

Zuma and French arms company Thales are seeking an acquittal, citing lengthy delays in the State’s case against them, which they claim has infringed on their constitutional rights to a fair trial. The former president and Thales face several charges, including fraud, racketeering and money laundering, linked to the multibillion-rand arms deal in 1999





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Zuma Arms Deal Corruption Trial Legal Battle National Prosecuting Authority Stalingrad Delay Tactics Interlocutory Challenges Recusal Of The Current Prosecutor Application By Thales For Acquittal Based On T Zuma Law

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