ANC Calls 2026 Local Election Results Catastrophic, Mbalula Says Party Knew It Was Coming

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula described the party's 2026 local government election performance as catastrophic, conceding that Jacob Zuma's MK Party leads in KwaZulu-Natal while the ANC considers coalitions or opposition.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has described the party's performance in the 2026 local government elections as a catastrophic outcome, even though the ANC still leads nationally with just over 30% support.

Mbalula said the ANC knew the election results would be difficult, with internal polling having suggested the party could receive at least 34% support. We knew this outcome was coming, he said. The ANC also knew KwaZulu-Natal was slipping from its grasp, but Jacob Zuma's MK Party still delivered an electoral blow. Mbalula acknowledged that the party's leadership had expected a difficult election in the province, describing Zuma as insimbi kayigobi, meaning unbending iron.

Also read DA Leads Seven of Nine Gauteng Municipalities as ANC Trails in 2026 Election Count

The MK Party is polling almost 35% in KwaZulu-Natal, leading in 17 councils and controlling three after Wednesday's local government elections. The ANC, with nearly 21%, leads in three councils and controls one. The results represent a significant erosion of the ANC's traditional dominance in the province, leaving several municipalities without outright majorities and forcing parties into difficult coalition negotiations. The party reshuffled provincial structures and appointed interim leadership ahead of the polls in an effort to regain political ground.

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Coalition Talks Not Priority

However, Mbalula suggested the outcome was not as devastating as the party's worst-case internal projections. Mbalula said at this point coalition talks are not their priority and they do not even mind staying back as an opposition. As we speak, there are no formal talks under way. We expect that such discussions will begin soon and the ANC will approach them in good faith, Mbalula said.

We will be open to arrangements that put people first and that stand squarely on our constitution, with clear and honest priorities agreed in advance and with no secret carve-outs for the benefit of one party or another, he said. But we will not negotiate with anyone with a cap in their hand, begging. We are not in the business of begging for mayorship or any other positions, he said.

It is people first that we are going to look at, and there will be a national doctrine that will be followed. He said the ANC would consider a range of options, including coalition governments, confidence-and-supply arrangements or remaining in opposition. That is not the only option we are looking at. There's also an option to remain in opposition.

National Doctrine for Municipal Options

There is an option of confidence and supply, Mbalula said. We will analyse every municipality carefully and therefore determine in this doctrine what options are before the ANC. The ANC's national executive committee is expected to meet this week to reflect on the election results and determine the party's approach going forward. Mbalula said the party's priority would be rebuilding trust with communities through service delivery rather than political deals.

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We are not in the business of cutting deals. We are in the business of serving our people, and if anyone has not heard what the people are saying through this election, then we are lost, he said. Water, electricity, refuse, safety and care for the vulnerable do not pause for politics, and we will not allow them to. The ANC secretary-general also confirmed that the party had called for a recount in Gauteng and was still awaiting the outcome.

This as the IEC revealed that by 3pm on Saturday it had received 197 objections. Mbalula addressed the media on the preliminary outcomes of the local government elections at the IEC National Results Operations Centre at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg.