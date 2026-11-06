Lance Klusener stars as Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 66 runs in 1997 ODI in Lahore

A look back at South African sports history, featuring Lance Klusener's all-round performance against Sri Lanka in 1997 and other notable moments.

Lance Klusener produced a superb all-round performance to help South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 66 runs in a four-nations tournament ODI in Lahore in 1997.

Klusener scored 54 runs from 41 balls and then took 6/49 as the Proteas, batting first, posted 311/9. Gary Kirsten and Hansie Cronje each made 50 in a strong team batting display. South Africa then bowled out Sri Lanka to seal a convincing victory. In 1998 David Frost won his second tournament in the United States.

Also read Springboks ready for tough Italy challenge despite hosts missing stars

He scored a final-round five-under-par 67 to take the Tucson Open by five strokes. Frost carded a 22-under total of 266 for the week. In 1993 the Springboks took on Argentina for the first time. They were forced to hold on in Buenos Aires for a 29-26 victory.

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Winger James Small scored two of South Africa's four tries in the first half as the visitors built a 29-10 lead. They were unable to add another point in the second half but held on for the win. In 1996 the Proteas lost the final of a three-nations tournament that also included Australia. Having gone unbeaten in the round robin phase, South Africa lost to India in Mumbai by 35 runs.

Chasing 221 to win, the Proteas were bowled out for 185, with Pat Symcox top-scoring with 46. In 2001 Shaun Pollock finished with 6/56 and a match haul of 10/147 as the Proteas bowled out India for 237 in the first Test in Bloemfontein. Gary Kirsten top-scored with an unbeaten 30 to help South Africa win by nine wickets. In 2004 the Springboks scored four tries as they edged Wales 38-36 in the opening match of their end-of-year tour.

Graeme Smith Leads Series Sweep

Substitute Jean de Villiers, fullback Percy Montgomery, flyhalf Jaco van der Westhuyzen and eighthman Joe van Niekerk all dotted down for South Africa. In 2005 captain Graeme Smith hit 66 off 65 balls as the Proteas chased down a revised target of 140 from 30 overs to beat New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI at Centurion. The victory gave South Africa a 4-0 series win.

In 2010 flyhalf Pat Lambie made his international debut against Ireland at Lansdowne Road in Dublin. He helped the Springboks to a narrow 23-21 win, coming on as a substitute and minutes later delivering a crucial pass that led to a try by Gio Aplon. Lambie added the conversion to give South Africa a 23-9 lead. The Irish hit back with two late tries, but only one was converted.

Also in 2010 James Cunnama won his first full Ironman triathlon. He crossed the line first in the Florida event at Panama Beach in 8hr 15min 59sec. He was 13th after the 3.8km swim in 51min 45sec and 11th after the 180km cycle in 4:35:55. His 2:43:09 run over the standard marathon distance was more than three minutes quicker than the next fastest competitor and he won by nearly three-and-a-half minutes ahead of Portugal's Pedro Gomes.

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Duminy And Du Plessis Guide Victory

In 2013 JP Duminy scored 64 and Faf du Plessis 55 as the Proteas beat Pakistan by 68 runs in the third ODI in Abu Dhabi. The win gave South Africa a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. Imran Tahir took four wickets as South Africa bowled out the home side for 191.

In 2021 Rassie van der Dussen scored an unbeaten 94 from 60 balls and Aiden Markram 52 not out off 25 as the Proteas, on 189/2, beat England by 10 runs in a T20 World Cup match in Sharjah. Kagiso Rabada took 3/48, featuring a final-over hat-trick of Chris Woakes (7), Eoin Morgan (17) and Chris Jordan (0).

Netball Runners Up In Christchurch

In 2022 South Africa stunned hosts New Zealand 38-37 and then beat Uganda 27-22 in their final round robin matches at the Fast5 Netball World Series in Christchurch. They advanced to the evening final, where they went down to Australia 34-20 to finish as runners-up. In group games on the previous day, South Africa beat England 32-26 and Jamaica 28-27, but went down 19-25 in their only round robin defeat to Australia.

South Africa's previous best finish in the six-team tournament was a bronze medal in 2012. Also in 2022 Rilee Rossouw's 25 was the highest score as the Proteas were limited to 145/8 to lose their T20 World Cup group 2 match against the Netherlands in Adelaide by 13 runs. The defeat eliminated South Africa from the tournament.

De Kock Powers Proteas To Win

In 2025 Quinton de Kock hit an unbeaten 123 off 119 balls to help the Proteas reach the 270-run target for an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the second ODI in Faisalabad. The victory levelled the three-match series at 1-1. Tony de Zorzi contributed 76 and Nandre Burger took 4/46, including Pakistan's first three wickets for 22 runs.