Zoe Ramushu: A Multifaceted Creator Revolutionizing Film Production with Technology

Zoe Ramushu, a filmmaker, tech entrepreneur, and founder of Wrapped, discusses how her platform aims to centralize and streamline the fragmented film production industry by connecting companies, freelancers, and agents, automating talent discovery, and simplifying administrative tasks. She emphasizes the importance of understanding the business side of filmmaking to ensure sustainability and fair remuneration for creators.

Zoe Ramushu embodies a rare blend of creative and entrepreneurial spirit, wearing hats as a filmmaker, tech entrepreneur, journalist, and legal professional. Her driving force is creation-crafting stories, systems, and infrastructure to restore lives and transform communities.

This mission led her to found Wrapped, a platform designed to overhaul the cumbersome, disconnected processes of film production hiring and management. Currently, the industry relies on word-of-mouth, WhatsApp, and scattered agency sites, leaving freelancers struggling to find work and production companies Limited to familiar networks. Wrapped centralizes talent discovery, automates job matching, and streamlines paperwork and invoicing, aiming to free creators to focus on art.

Ramushu stresses that while craft is vital, mastering the business side-contracts, cash flow, valuing one's work-is essential for long-term sustainability, as many freelancers face financial insecurity despite years of labor. She urges newcomers to learn the business early to build lasting careers, driven by curiosity and patience, trusting that their efforts will converge at the right time





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Film Industry Tech Entrepreneurship Wrapped Platform Freelancer Ecosystem Production Management

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