Zoë Modiga's 'The Vault': A Journey Through Time and Self-Discovery

South African singer-songwriter Zoë Modiga discusses her upcoming album, 'The Vault', a deeply personal and cathartic exploration of her musical journey and identity. The album spans years of her life and features collaborations with some of South Africa's most iconic musicians.

South African musician Zoë Modiga is preparing to launch her fourth studio album, ' The Vault ', a deeply personal project spanning her musical journey from 2007 to 2025.

The album represents a cathartic exploration of her past, allowing her to revisit and reconcile with different phases of her life. Modiga describes the process as freeing and empowering, despite moments of fear.

'The Vault' isn't just a collection of songs; it's a diary brought to life, reflecting her growth from youthful self-discovery to a mature understanding of identity. A particularly unique element of the album is a track featuring a childhood 'doodling song' from when she was just four or five years old, a playful reminder of her earliest creative impulses.

Modiga, hailing from KwaZulu-Natal, is a prominent figure in the contemporary South African music scene, known for her ability to weave together human experience, identity, and storytelling into a uniquely African sound. She emphasizes the importance of surrendering to the creative process, believing that once released, the music truly belongs to the audience. This philosophy extends to her performance style, where she actively engages with her listeners, transforming concerts into collaborative experiences.

She has introduced a producer tag, 'RHA', to distinguish her production work – encompassing beat-making and other instrumental contributions – from her vocal performances, asserting her multifaceted artistry and the refusal to be confined by genre expectations. This tag, she explains, embodies the audacity of free expression and the encouragement of collective healing and emancipation.

Throughout her career, Modiga has collaborated with a remarkable array of South African musical legends, including Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai, Johnny Clegg, Simphiwe Dana, and many others. While her label, Yelloëwax, remains her musical home, 'The Vault' marks a return to a more solitary creative process, reminiscent of her debut album, 'Yellow: The Novel'.

She acknowledges the challenges inherent in such deeply personal work, describing it as a process 'forged in fire' and requiring courage to venture into 'unknown territory'. Modiga also reflects on the long-term impact of her music, recognizing that some of her creations are intended for future generations, sowing seeds for a legacy that extends beyond her own lifetime. She strives for authenticity and vulnerability, hoping to inspire listeners to embrace their true selves and express themselves freely





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