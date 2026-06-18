Hundreds of Zimbabwean nationals camp outside the consulate in Cape Town, appealing for help to return home as xenophobic threats and violence intensify across South Africa.

Hundreds of Zimbabwe an nationals are gathered outside the Zimbabwe an consulate in Cape Town , seeking assistance to return to Zimbabwe due to escalating xenophobic violence and fear.

The group, which includes many women and children, has been camping on the pavements with their belongings, sleeping under blankets and jackets. Marian Gwanyira, who arrived from Dunoon with her six-month-old baby and husband, says she was threatened by neighbors using the phrase 'Abahambe,' meaning 'They must leave.

' She and her family now face another night outdoors while waiting for transport home. Spray Vandai, originally from Harare, explains that he has repeatedly attempted to renew his expired asylum seeker permit through South Africa's Department of Home Affairs but has been turned away each time. He notes that approximately 300 people have come to the consulate since Wednesday, pleading for repatriation as the June 30 deadline approaches.

Vandai has been helping to record the details of those requesting to leave. He states that most people are losing their jobs because they lack proper documentation, adding to the pressure to depart. Individuals have arrived from various locations across the Western Cape, including Bredasdorp, Hermanus, Mfuleni, and Khayelitsha. Rangano John Chamisa traveled from Bredasdorp on a bus early Thursday, expressing terror at the situation.

He remarks, 'If you are not a foreigner, you are fine,' and says he will have to endure another cold night if transportation does not arrive. The scene outside the consulate shows hundreds of people and families sitting in a nearby park with their possessions, illustrating the desperation and uncertainty faced by Zimbabwean migrants amid rising anti-immigrant sentiment





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Zimbabwe South Africa Xenophobia Repatriation Consulate Migrants Cape Town Asylum

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