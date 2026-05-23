Zimbabwean woman found guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son with poisoning

43-year-old Lister Nkomo has been found guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son, after the children were found unresponsive at Empire Park in Parktown, Johannesburg. Nkomo admitted to contacting her sister on the day of the incident, stating her intention to kill herself and her children with poison.

The Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court found Lister Nkomo, a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national, guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son. The incident occurred on 03 June 2023, at Empire Park in Parktown, where the children were found unresponsive.

Nkomo contacted her sister before the incident, stating her intention to kill herself and her children. Despite paramedics' efforts to revive them, both children died from poisoning and were later confirmed to have ingested the substance at the hospital. Nkomo herself was found unconscious at the same location, having ingested poison herself. She was treated and survived.

In delivering the judgment, the presiding magistrate held Nkomo responsible, stating that 'the only reasonable inference' was that she had administered the poison to her children. The NPA confirmed the post-mortem examinations that both children died due to poisoning





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Zimbabwean mother charged in deaths of two-year-old and seven-month-old kidsA Zimbabwean mother has been found guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son by poisoning them in an incident which has shocked the community. Lister Nkomo, a 43-year-old Zimbabwean national, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder after her sister reported her in trouble and intent to kill herself along with the children.

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