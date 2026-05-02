Zimbabwean National Arrested with Dozens of Controlled Cough Mixture Bottles in Bellville

A 44-year-old Zimbabwean man was arrested in Bellville, Cape Town, after police discovered 27 bottles of controlled cough mixture and an undisclosed amount of cash in his possession. The arrest highlights the ongoing issue of illegal trade in controlled substances in the area.

A routine police patrol in the bustling Bellville area of Cape Town led to the arrest of a 44-year-old Zimbabwean national on Friday, May 1st, following the discovery of a significant quantity of controlled cough mixture in his possession.

The incident unfolded as Public Order Policing officers were conducting crime prevention patrols when they observed a suspicious exchange between a man and a woman. Upon approaching the individuals to investigate, the woman reportedly fled the scene before officers could ascertain her identity. A subsequent search of the man revealed 27 bottles of the controlled cough mixture, alongside an undisclosed sum of cash.

He was immediately taken into custody and faces charges related to the unlawful selling and handling of scheduled medications. He is scheduled to appear before the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 4th, to answer to these charges. This arrest underscores the persistent issue of illegal trade in controlled substances, particularly within high-traffic areas like Bellville.

The area, a major transport and commercial hub, consistently attracts a large number of commuters and traders, making it a focal point for both legitimate business and illicit activities. Authorities have repeatedly issued warnings regarding the misuse of certain cough mixtures, which are frequently sold illegally on the streets. These medications often contain ingredients that are susceptible to abuse, particularly among vulnerable young people seeking recreational substances.

The ease with which these substances can be obtained in public spaces has been a long-standing concern for community organizations and anti-drug activists throughout the Western Cape province. They have consistently advocated for increased vigilance and stricter enforcement to curb the availability of these potentially harmful products. The presence of these illegal substances not only poses a direct threat to public health but also contributes to broader societal issues such as crime and addiction.

The incident has ignited a conversation online, with residents expressing a range of reactions. Many have commended the police for their swift action, acknowledging the importance of proactive law enforcement in combating illegal activities.

However, others have voiced concerns about the extent to which the illegal sale of controlled medicine has permeated Cape Town communities. Social media platforms have become a space for discussion, with users highlighting the devastating impact of substance abuse on families and the strain it places on the province’s public health infrastructure. The availability of these substances is seen as a contributing factor to a range of social problems, including increased crime rates and the burden on healthcare services.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement and community stakeholders in addressing the complex issue of substance abuse and the illegal trade of controlled medications. Bellville’s status as a major transport interchange and commercial district necessitates continued and intensified efforts to maintain public safety and prevent the proliferation of illicit substances.

The police are expected to continue their patrols and investigations in the area, working to identify and apprehend those involved in the illegal trade of controlled medicines and to disrupt the supply chain





CapeTownEtc / 🏆 17. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bellville Cough Mixture Illegal Trade Arrest Controlled Medicine Zimbabwean National Police Substance Abuse

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

French National Charged in Madagascar Coup PlotA French national and several others, including a Malagasy army officer, have been charged with plotting to destabilize Madagascar through sabotage and inciting unrest. The alleged coup was planned for April 18th and involved plans for power cuts and mobilizing protests.

Read more »

Ballito Mountain Bikers Dominate SA National Cup Series #2Young riders from Ballito achieved remarkable success at the SA National XCC/XCO Cup Series 2 in Johannesburg, securing multiple medals across various age categories. Joshua Paul and Madison Bateson were the standout performers, while other riders also delivered impressive results.

Read more »

Zimbabwean Trio Receive Life Sentences for Child Trafficking in South AfricaThree Zimbabwean nationals have been sentenced to life imprisonment in South Africa for trafficking orphaned children to Ireland using fraudulent documents. The Gauteng High Court found them guilty of human trafficking, fraud, and immigration violations.

Read more »

Jemma Ferreira's Goal-Scoring Domination Fuels National AspirationsJemma Ferreira showcased exceptional goal-scoring ability at the St Dunstan's College Easter Sports Festival, scoring 19 goals in six matches. Her performance has propelled her into contention for the senior national team after successful appearances with the SA U17 and U18 squads, and international tournaments.

Read more »

Home Affairs Official Arrested for Corruption in PinetownA Pinetown Home Affairs official was arrested on Wednesday for alleged corruption involving a fraudulent death registration and attempting to bribe officials to avoid arrest. This is part of an ongoing departmental campaign against corruption that has already led to numerous dismissals and arrests since July 2024.

Read more »

Bus driver arrested for attacking traffic officer on N1A Limpopo traffic officer was violently assaulted by a bus driver while managing a road emergency on the N1 South

Read more »