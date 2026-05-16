Zimbabwean Boxer Ndodana Ncube Dies After Stroke Recovery

Ndodana Ncube, a Zimbabwean boxer who had shown signs of recovery after a stroke, passed away suddenly. He had been in a coma after a boxing match where he won against Lunga Stemela.

Just when Ndodana "Black Hammer" Ncube was showing signs of a "remarkable recovery" after suffering a stroke, including being able to talk, he suddenly passed away.

That is how Boxing SA provincial manager Oupa Lubisi, explained the sad news about the death on Saturday of the Zimbabwean boxer. Ncube died in hospital in Middelburg. He had been in a coma after a boxing match he won against Lunga "Pressure Cooker" Stemela at the Eastdene Community Hall on March 16.

"It's so sad," said Lubisi who last saw the injured boxer on Monday when he visited him at Witbank Hospital. Lubisi went to the hospital with the boxer's father who has been here since April 12.

"We were with him (Ndodana) on Monday and he told me he wished for pap and meat. We promised to do that for him "We checked with doctors if we could do that but we were advised not to because they were still feeding him soft porridge.

"During the bout, the two fighters accidentally butted heads, forcing Stimela to his knee to take an eight-count. Though both men boxed on to the final bell -- with Ncube securing a victory on points -- the Zimbabwean required immediate emergency medical intervention after the fight. That fight formed part of a bill organised by Jane Lubisi of Ilanga Boxing Promotions. Would you like to comment on this article?





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Ndodana Ncube Zimbabwean Boxer Stroke Recovery Boxing Match Lunga Stemela

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