Zimbabwe Presidential Scholarship Alumni Association for Economic Development praises Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill

The ZPSAA praised the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill as a critical step towards strengthening constitutional governance and institutional efficiency.

The Zimbabwe Presidential Scholarship Alumni Association for Economic Development (ZPSAA) praised the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill (CAB 3) as a crucial step towards improving constitutional governance and institutional efficiency.

ZPSAA president, Mr Roncemore Mhlanga, noted that the Bill complies with both procedural and substantive constitutional requirements. The proposed seven-year presidential term in the Bill, he said, would allow for long-term national programme implementation without disruption from frequent electoral cycles. Dr Limukani Mathe, ZPSAA vice-chairperson, emphasized the supremacy of the Constitution and the importance of the amendment process being lawful and grounded in legality.

ZPSAA Liaison Director, Ms Primrose Miga, highlighted the extensive public and political scrutiny undertaken in the Bill's amendment process





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Constitution Of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill Strengthening Constitutional Governance And In Long-Term National Programme Implementation Wi Procedural And Substantive Constitutional Requ Emphasis On The Supremacy Of The Constitution Extensive Public And Political Scrutiny

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