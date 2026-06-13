Zimbabwe Introduces First Cryptocurrency Regulations, Requiring Licensing and Registration

Zimbabwe has implemented new regulations requiring digital asset businesses to register and pay annual fees, aiming to bring cryptocurrency trading into the mainstream and combat financial crimes.

The Zimbabwe an government has introduced its first dedicated regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, requiring all digital asset businesses to register annually with the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) and pay a licensing fee of US$500 per year.

This marks a significant shift from the previous stance that barred financial institutions from dealing in digital currencies since 2018. Under the new regulations, companies involved in buying, selling, transferring, exchanging, or safeguarding virtual assets must comply or face penalties for operating without registration. The move aims to create a clearer operating environment for crypto businesses while enabling authorities to monitor transactions effectively and combat financial crimes such as money laundering and terrorist financing.

The regulations are expected to bring legitimacy to a sector that has largely operated in the shadows, providing greater certainty for investors and businesses alike. Many Zimbabweans have turned to cryptocurrencies as a hedge against economic instability, hyperinflation, and repeated currency changes that have eroded trust in traditional banking systems. Digital assets like Bitcoin have become popular alternative stores of value, especially for those seeking to protect their wealth from local currency depreciation.

Additionally, cryptocurrencies have gained traction for receiving remittances from abroad, as users look for cheaper and faster alternatives to conventional transfer channels that often involve high fees and delays. The informal use of crypto has grown steadily, with traders operating through peer-to-peer platforms and unregistered exchanges. The new regulatory framework is expected to bring these activities into the formal economy, allowing traders to operate openly without fear of legal repercussions.

Harare-based cryptocurrency trader Jeffrey Mutambiranwa welcomed the development, stating that it would allow traders to operate openly instead of relying on informal underground channels. Zimbabwe joins a growing list of African nations that have introduced regulations for the cryptocurrency industry, including South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Mauritius. According to data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis, Sub-Saharan Africa recorded over US$205 billion in cryptocurrency transaction value between July 2024 and June 2025, representing a 52% increase compared to the previous year.

This surge in adoption across the continent underscores the need for regulatory clarity to protect consumers and maintain financial stability. While some critics argue that the licensing fee may be prohibitive for small businesses, many industry participants view the regulations as a positive step toward legitimizing the sector and attracting mainstream investment. The Zimbabwean government has indicated that it will continue to monitor the evolving landscape and may adjust the regulatory framework as needed to balance innovation with risk management





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