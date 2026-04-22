Zimbabwe Central Bank Claims ZiG Currency Is Significantly Undervalued

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu states that the gold-backed ZiG currency is undervalued, despite low market confidence and a heavy reliance on the US dollar for local transactions.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe , under the leadership of Governor John Mushayavanhu, has publicly asserted that the nation's gold-backed currency, the ZiG, is currently experiencing significant undervaluation on the international market.

Governor Mushayavanhu maintains that, based on current national reserves and the volume of local currency in circulation, the exchange rate should theoretically stand at approximately 15 ZiG to one US dollar. This stands in stark contrast to the prevailing official market rate, which hovers around 25 ZiG to the dollar.

The central bank argues that its internal calculations for the redemption of all local currency would be fully supported by its current gold and reserve assets at this more favorable rate, suggesting that the current market valuation does not accurately reflect the fundamental strength of the currency backing. The Zimbabwean government introduced the ZiG as a cornerstone of its monetary reform strategy, specifically designed to curb runaway inflation, stabilize domestic price levels, and reduce the economy's heavy reliance on the US dollar.

Since its inception, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has reported a notable improvement in its financial health. Official data from the 2026 monetary policy statement highlights a significant surge in foreign currency reserves, which grew from $276 million in April 2024 to an impressive $1.2 billion by December 2025. Despite these tangible increases in liquidity and capital reserves, the broader economic reality remains challenging.

The majority of commercial and consumer transactions within Zimbabwe are still being settled in US dollars, as the public and business sectors remain hesitant to fully adopt the new local unit as a reliable store of value. Institutional skepticism remains a significant hurdle for the Reserve Bank. The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, representing the nation's business sector, has noted that over 90 percent of domestic transactions are conducted in foreign currencies rather than the ZiG.

Business leaders have expressed persistent doubts regarding the longevity of the current stability, often describing it as an artificial state maintained through aggressive central bank intervention. Experts suggest that authorities have been managing the exchange rate by consistently selling foreign currency reserves, which creates a tightly controlled rather than a truly free-market environment. Governor Mushayavanhu has acknowledged this disconnect, admitting that the disparity between the official rate and market sentiment is a direct result of low institutional trust.

He noted that the central bank is currently in the long and difficult process of rebuilding credibility with the market, an effort that will take time and consistent transparent performance to achieve the desired macroeconomic stability for the nation





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