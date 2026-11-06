Zille Favours ActionSA or ANC Two-Party Coalition in Johannesburg

DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says she prefers a two-party coalition with either ActionSA or the ANC, arguing smaller coalitions are easier to manage than broad multi-party arrangements.

Democratic Alliance Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says her preferred coalition options in the city are ActionSA or the ANC. She argued that a two-party government would be easier to manage than a broad coalition involving several smaller parties.

Helen Zille Favors Two-Party Coalitions

In an interview with TimesLIVE, Zille said preliminary election results suggested the DA could form a two-party coalition with either ActionSA or the ANC. She cautioned that the final outcome would depend on the results and negotiations. I have been looking at the numbers. Before the final results are in, we could do a coalition with two parties in a two-party coalition with ActionSA or ANC, she said.

Also read DA Leads Johannesburg as ActionSA Rises in Tshwane Election Projections

Zille said she favoured coalitions that were as big as necessary but as small as possible. She argued that governing with fewer partners would reduce the complications associated with managing competing political interests. When you put together a coalition, it is as big as necessary but as small as possible, because there is a difference between managing two parties in a coalition and seven parties in a coalition. I have been in a seven-party coalition.

It was not easy, but we managed to get through it, she said. She warned that smaller parties in coalition governments often prioritised positions for their associates and access to tenders over improving service delivery and governance.

The trouble is when you have all sorts of smaller parties, they are normally in it for how many jobs they can get for their mates in key positions, how many tenders they get to determine and whether or not government improves, they do not mind, Zille said. She argued that the DA had a greater electoral incentive to improve governance because its performance in government directly affected its prospects at the ballot box.

Advertisement

However, Zille said she did not want to pre-empt the DA national coalition negotiators, who would ultimately determine which arrangement offered the party the best deal. I do not want to start tying our national negotiators. They will see what best deal they can get and I do not want to second-guess them. They will ask my advice in the end, she said.

If asked for her recommendation, she would favour a two-party arrangement over a coalition involving as many as 10 parties, unless smaller parties collectively offered another viable route to a governing majority. Zille said having multiple coalition options placed the DA in a stronger negotiating position, contrasting this with the party position during negotiations for the national government of unity. The most important thing to do in coalition negotiations is to have options. That gives you your power.

Our weakness when negotiating the GNU was that we had only one option to do a deal with the ANC, she said. She said the DA had entered the GNU to prevent an ANC-led coalition with the EFF and MK party. Zille also expressed uncertainty about whether ActionSA and the ANC could secure a governing majority together, even with the support of smaller parties.

On concerns that a DA-led administration could withdraw social grants, Zille dismissed the suggestion as lunatic, hard and cruel. She insisted that social assistance remained essential in a country grappling with high unemployment. I was the mayor of Cape Town and premier of the Western Cape and no one lost their social grants. Why would I take away social grants in Joburg, she asked.

Zille said the DA wanted to create the conditions for more people to enter employment by attracting investment and stimulating economic growth, rather than removing support from those who depended on it. Social grants are essential in our country with so many people unemployed. It is crazy to think we would take away social grants, she said.

She argued that the country long-term objective should be to move more people from dependence on social assistance into employment and a growing middle class. We would rather have 29-million registered taxpayers than 29-million people on social grants. That would make a completely different country. We would make a massive transition to a middle-class, prosperous society and that is our goal, she said.

Election Counting Reveals Human Cost

Zille also told the Political Arena team that the ANC failure to deliver services helped her party in the municipal elections. The Electoral Commission of SA reports that the 2026 local government election results are being captured and processed significantly faster than in 2021. Election staff working behind closed doors are revealing the human cost of ensuring that every vote is counted.

Luzuko Simani, who served as a deputy presiding officer at the Jan van Riebeeck Primary School voting centre in Cape Town, described the gruelling, long hours required during the counting process as inhumane. With around 75 percent of the votes counted, all eyes are on the major metros as the election picture begins to take shape. Senior industrial engineer at the CSIR, Carike Karsen, unpacked some of the key predictions for these metros and what the emerging results could mean.

Advertisement

In the Eastern Cape, the UDM has shaken up politics in a historic vote as the ANC loses its majority in Buffalo City municipality. For the first time since 1995, the ANC has lost majority power in the second-largest metro in the Eastern Cape, Buffalo City municipality, after the UDM made inroads in a historic local municipality election result. The results show a threat to the ANC long-standing dominance in the province ahead of the 2029 national and provincial elections.

The ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, held its last election campaign rally in the metro at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, two days before this week elections. As the party would have it, the rally was the last it had as the majority party in KuGompo City, formerly East London. Freedom Front Plus national chairperson Wouter Wessels criticised the level of fearmongering displayed in this current election campaign, saying it is a practice far removed from democracy.

He believes voters should be allowed to associate with and campaign for whomever, without being threatened to do so. It also comes back to the politics of fear, with some parties saying it is a two-party race and that the vote should not be divided, so people are confused, Wessels said.

ActionSA Seeks Continuity in Tshwane

Then other parties say if you do not vote for us, if you vote for someone different then you are going to lose your grant, you will lose your RDP house and all those things are fearmongering and it is not good for democracy. ActionSA says it will push for Dr Nasiphi Moya to remain executive mayor of Tshwane for another five years as the party prepares for coalition negotiations after the local government elections.

Moya said she is grateful to the residents of Tshwane for supporting her during her tenure as mayor. The party secretary-general, Michael Beaumont, said ActionSA would negotiate with parties willing to commit to a shared programme of government focused on service delivery, stability and accountability. Beaumont listed the wards they have won in the City of Tshwane and explained what it means for the party.

Beaumont said the party wanted to end the revolving door of mayors in the capital and would not support candidates with a track record of corruption or failure. Former EFF member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi revealed that he did not vote in the recent 2026 local government elections. Ndlozi cited his dissatisfaction with the state of black political parties in South Africa. South Africans headed to the polls this week to cast their ballots in the municipal elections.

Out of 29.2-million registered voters across 23,696 voting stations nationwide, about 14.5-million citizens cast their votes. The SACP and Afrika Mayibuye Movement are emerging as new contenders in the local government elections, recording pockets of support in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo. The two parties have attracted attention with their electoral performance, particularly the SACP, which broke away from its longstanding electoral alliance with the ANC to contest the elections independently.

SACP Results and MK Coalition Talks

The SACP so far has 78 seats, 9 wards and 69 PR seats, totalling 2.53 percent. Speaking to Sowetan on the sidelines of vote counting at the National Results Operation Centre in Midrand on Friday, SACP national spokesperson Mbulelo Mandlana said the party was pleased with its performance. Former president Jacob Zuma says the MK Party is open to coalition talks.

Speaking at the Durban high court on Friday, where he came to support his daughter, former MK Party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Zuma gave his trademark laugh as he answered questions about the party performance in Wednesday elections. DA federal leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has called on political parties to put aside their election differences and prioritise stable local government as coalition negotiations loom across the country.

The DA has gained in five metros, according to Hill-Lewis, who said talks must put residents first.