Helen Zille seeks court intervention against Julius Malema regarding tender allegations. The legal battle highlights tensions between DA and EFF leaders during coalition negotiations.

The legal dispute between Democratic Alliance Johannesburg councillor Helen Zille and Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema intensified significantly on Tuesday, 24 November 2026. The confrontation took place at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, where Malema's legal team aggressively challenged the evidentiary basis of Zille's public allegations. Malema is currently seeking a court order to prevent Zille from repeating claims that he improperly influenced City of Johannesburg tender awards and official appointments.

Evidentiary Challenges in Defamation Case

Advocate Mfesane Ka-Siboto, representing Malema, argued that Zille failed to provide direct proof to support her serious accusations. He highlighted that her legal application relied heavily on hearsay evidence and historical media reports rather than concrete documentation. Ka-Siboto criticized the strategy of using past newspaper articles as sufficient proof of current unlawful conduct by the EFF leader.

Also read Malema Seeks Interdict Against Zille Over Tender Allegations

The defense counsel insisted that the mere existence of public statements or media coverage does not automatically validate the truth of allegations. He argued that Zille had not produced any primary evidence to substantiate her claims against Malema. Ka-Siboto stated clearly that media articles alone cannot establish the truth of defamatory remarks made by a political figure.

Political Context and Coalition Dynamics

The legal arguments were framed within the specific context of political coalition negotiations following the 2026 local government elections. Ka-Siboto suggested that Zille's remarks were part of a broader strategy to impugn Malema's reputation during a sensitive political period. He argued that Malema chooses his legal battles carefully and does not litigate every insult.

Advertisement

The defense also addressed arguments that Malema had previously made critical remarks about Zille. Ka-Siboto maintained that if Malema had defamed anyone, those individuals should institute their own legal proceedings. He pointed to previous cases, such as the one involving Mr Mabuyane, as examples of proper legal recourse for alleged defamation.

Counterarguments on Political Speech

Advocate Antony Stein, representing Zille, countered that his client's comments were part of legitimate political debate. He warned that granting the interdict could have wider implications for political expression in South Africa. Stein argued that the application was an attempt to chill legitimate political speech by a political rival.

Stein highlighted that Malema had repeatedly boasted about his influence during Herman Mashaba's tenure as mayor. He noted that these allegations were not new, as media reports documenting them had been available for at least eight years. Stein questioned why Malema chose to seek urgent court intervention now, rather than launching standard defamation proceedings.

ActionSA Involvement and Historical Claims

The dispute also involves former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who now leads ActionSA. Mashaba submitted an affidavit in the case, challenging Zille's version of events from his time in office between 2016 and 2019. His involvement adds complexity to the narrative regarding who held actual influence over municipal affairs.

Advertisement

Zille's legal team argues that the court should not grant interim protection when the statements have been in the public domain for a long time. They contend that Malema is using the court process to silence critics during an election period. The case underscores the intense rivalry between major political parties in the City of Johannesburg.

Implications for Local Governance

The outcome of this legal battle could set important precedents for political accountability and free speech in South Africa. It highlights the friction between established political entities and新兴 movements. The case also brings renewed attention to governance issues from the Mashaba era.

As the court proceedings continue, the political landscape in Johannesburg remains volatile. The interdict application seeks to prohibit Zille from making further similar statements. This legal maneuver aims to protect Malema's reputation during a critical time for coalition formation. The final decision will influence how political allegations are handled in future local government disputes.