DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille says privatisation would cut costs and improve services for poor households, while rival parties work to keep the DA out of power in Gauteng metros.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has defended her party's privatisation plans, saying bringing private companies into public services would lower costs and make services more affordable for poor households.

Speaking to journalists at the Johannesburg High Court on Tuesday, Zille rejected claims that the DA's proposals would bring back apartheid-style practices. She argued that competition between service providers would give residents better services at lower prices. Zille said privatisation should benefit ordinary people, particularly those struggling with rising living costs. She described the link between privatisation and apartheid as extraordinary.

Also read Helen Zille Dismisses Apartheid Claims Amid Johannesburg Coalition Talks

"It's quite extraordinary that people connect privatisation with apartheid. Privatisation is meant for the poor. Privatisation brings down costs and makes things affordable," Zille said. She insisted that privatisation brings down costs for the poor and makes things more affordable.

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Zille Cites Cape Town Private Electricity Success

Zille pointed to Cape Town, where private electricity producers supply power to the city's grid. She said their growing involvement had increased competition and helped bring down prices. She argued that allowing more companies to supply electricity would reduce dependence on a single provider and create opportunities for cheaper power.

"If the poor want to be able to afford a better quality of life, you need to have competition among suppliers, and prices come down," she said. Under the DA's plan, set out in its manifesto, municipalities would partner with private businesses through service-level agreements. On water, the party wants money collected from water services to be used for infrastructure improvements and fixing leaks.

DA Proposes Direct Power Purchases From Suppliers

On electricity, the DA wants municipalities to buy power directly from private suppliers and allow more companies to sell electricity. It also wants households and businesses with excess electricity to supply it to the grid. Zille also blamed Eskom's monopoly for rising electricity costs, arguing that prices would have been lower if consumers had access to more suppliers.

"If there had been competition, electricity prices would be much, much lower," she said. Meanwhile, the DA faces a major political challenge in its bid to take control of Johannesburg. Although the party had more electoral support in the 2026 local government elections, the ANC, ActionSA and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have agreed to work together in Gauteng's metros, sidelining the DA. ActionSA rejected the DA's final coalition offer and has leaned towards a partnership with the ANC.

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Rival Parties Coalition Blocks DA Government Access

A partnership that includes the DA in Johannesburg seems more unlikely ahead of Thursday's council sitting, and Zille has taken a wait-and-see approach. Zille accused rival parties of working together because they feared the DA's return to power. She said they are desperate to keep the DA out of government because they know the DA will deliver.

"I can understand; they are desperate to keep us out of government. Why? Because they've seen what happens when the DA gets into government," she said. Zille said opponents want to keep the DA out because they know voters like what they see when the party gets into government.

Parties Clash Over Water Crisis And Accountability

She said this stops them from lying about the DA, including claims that it would bring back apartheid or take away people's grants. The comments come amid a vital town hall debate at the Joburg Theatre on Johannesburg's water crisis, where representatives called for urgent solutions amid rising frustrations over service delivery. Parties clashed over water losses, accountability and privatisation. Coalition talks in the city are yet to be finalised, with the council sitting set for Thursday.

The DA's showing in the 2026 local government elections gave it more electoral support, but rival parties have moved to block it from power in Johannesburg and other Gauteng metros.