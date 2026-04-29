Zille Calls for Legal Reforms to Revitalize Johannesburg

Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate Helen Zille argues outdated by-laws and eviction laws hinder Johannesburg's recovery, advocating for changes to address illegal land occupation and building invasions.

Johannesburg , South Africa – Helen Zille , the Democratic Alliance ’s candidate for Mayor of Johannesburg , has publicly stated that the city’s current state of decline and infrastructural challenges are significantly hampered by outdated municipal by-laws and national legislation.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 29th, 2026, Zille pinpointed restrictive legal frameworks as a major obstacle to the city’s revitalization and economic recovery. She specifically highlighted the difficulties in addressing the escalating issues of illegal land occupation and building invasions, which she contends are central drivers of urban decay across numerous Johannesburg neighborhoods.

These unlawful occupations, Zille explained, not only represent a violation of property rights but also place immense strain on already stretched city resources and undermine efforts to provide basic services to legitimate residents. The current legal processes for eviction, she argued, are overly cumbersome and time-consuming, allowing illegal settlements to become entrenched and increasingly difficult to dismantle. This protracted process creates a climate of impunity, encouraging further unlawful activity and discouraging investment in affected areas.

The Democratic Alliance is actively pushing for amendments to national legislation, particularly the Prevention of Illegal Eviction Act, to streamline the eviction process for unlawful occupants. Zille emphasized the party’s dedicated efforts within Parliament to achieve these reforms, stating they are ‘very close’ to securing the necessary changes. The proposed amendments are designed to provide municipalities with greater authority and efficiency in removing individuals from illegally occupied buildings and land.

This isn’t simply about clearing out unlawful settlements, Zille clarified, but about restoring order, protecting property rights, and creating a more predictable and secure environment for businesses and residents. She stressed that a functioning legal framework is essential for attracting investment, fostering economic growth, and improving the overall quality of life for all Johannesburg citizens.

The DA believes that a more robust enforcement mechanism is not only legally justifiable but also morally imperative to address the systemic issues contributing to urban decline. The party’s stance has drawn both support and criticism, with some civil society organizations expressing concerns about the potential impact on vulnerable populations and the need for adequate alternative housing solutions.

However, Zille maintains that the current situation is unsustainable and requires decisive action. Zille articulated a clear vision for a revitalized Johannesburg, one characterized by safety, economic viability, and effective governance. She firmly believes that the city cannot achieve its full potential without a fundamental shift in its approach to addressing illegal land occupation and building invasions. The proposed legislative changes, according to Zille, are a crucial component of this broader strategy.

They are intended to empower the city to proactively manage urban development, enforce building regulations, and protect the rights of law-abiding citizens. The DA’s argument centers on the idea that a strong legal foundation is essential for attracting investment, creating jobs, and improving service delivery. Without it, Johannesburg risks descending further into chaos and becoming increasingly unlivable.

Zille’s statements represent a significant escalation in the DA’s campaign to address urban decay in Johannesburg and underscore the party’s commitment to implementing a more proactive and assertive approach to urban management. The debate surrounding these proposed legislative changes is expected to intensify in the coming weeks, as stakeholders weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks of a more streamlined eviction process.

The outcome of this debate will likely have far-reaching consequences for the future of Johannesburg and its ability to overcome the challenges it currently faces. The DA is positioning itself as the party with the courage and the vision to tackle these challenges head-on, even if it means confronting difficult and controversial issues





eNCA / 🏆 49. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Johannesburg Helen Zille Democratic Alliance Urban Decay Eviction Laws

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ANC’s revised mayoral candidate selection process could pave way for veterans’ returnDA has already put veteran Helen Zille on the Joburg ballot

Read more »

From sinkholes to zip-lines, Zille dramatises Joburg failures [VIDEO]In a bold campaign designed to dramatise service delivery failures, Zille has taken to the streets in a series of antics.

Read more »

Triple Murders Rock Gauteng: Investigations Underway in Johannesburg and GqeberhaPolice are investigating two separate incidents in Gauteng and Eastern Cape provinces resulting in multiple deaths. A triple murder occurred at a Johannesburg restaurant, while a hijacking and kidnapping in Gqeberha ended tragically with the discovery of three bodies. Motives remain unclear in both cases, and police are appealing for public assistance.

Read more »

Johannesburg residents face another day in the dark amid power outagesVarious areas across the metro have been plunged into darkness since the early hours of Friday, while some communities say they have been experiencing outages since earlier in the week.

Read more »

DA Campaign Focuses on Infrastructure Renewal in JohannesburgHelen Zille and the Democratic Alliance are intensifying their campaign for the local government elections in Johannesburg, emphasizing infrastructure repair and service delivery. Zille used humour to highlight the DA's commitment to fixing roads and sinkholes, positioning the party as a solution to the city's deteriorating infrastructure.

Read more »

Bellarmine Mugabe and Co-Accused Face Sentencing in Johannesburg for Attempted Murder and Firearm OffensesBellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Matonhodze are expected to be sentenced at the Alexandra Regional Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to charges including attempted murder, firearm possession, and immigration violations. The case stems from a shooting incident at Mugabe’s Hyde Park home in February, with the victim, security guard Sipho Mahlangu, receiving R400,000 in compensation. The sentencing follows a plea agreement and will address both the main incident and a separate firearm pointing case.

Read more »