Zietta and Johan Janse van Rensburg appear in court, facing fraud, theft and money laundering charges

Zietta Janse van Rensburg and Johan Janse van Rensburg, who are out on bail, face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering linked to a R14m land deal that allegedly went awry several years ago. They were arrested at their homes in Malalane on April 13 by members of the Mpumalanga Hawks following a lengthy investigation.

Zietta Janse van Rensburg and Johan Janse van Rensburg briefly appeared in the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court today (May 14), reports Mpumalanga News. They face charges of fraud, theft and money laundering linked to a R14m land deal that allegedly went awry several years ago.

Magistrate Patrick Morris took less than five minutes to postpone the matter to June 29, and ordered that it be transferred to the Nelspruit Regional Court, where a trial date will be set. Zietta and Johan, her former father-in-law, are out on bail of R6 000 and R10 000, respectively. They were arrested at their homes in Malalane on April 13 by members of the Mpumalanga Hawks following a lengthy investigation





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Zietta Janse Van Rensburg Johan Janse Van Rensburg Fraud Theft Money Laundering Land Deal R14m Malalane Mpumalanga Hawks Nelspruit Magistrate's Court Nelspruit Regional Court Bail Magistrate Patrick Morris Investigating Officer Marco Lamberti

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