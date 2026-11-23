Zero Debt advises South African consumers to address debt early before the festive season, highlighting signs of financial strain and the benefits of structured repayment plans to avoid January crises.

Zero Debt, a prominent debt counselling provider in South Africa, is actively urging consumers to evaluate their financial health immediately rather than waiting for the pressure of January to mount. With the festive season approaching, the company highlights that many households face a complex mix of early paydays, increased end-of-year spending, and significant travel costs. These financial burdens are often compounded by the fact that December is one of the longest stretches between salary payments in the calendar year.

Warning Signs Of Unmanageable Debt

According to data from Zero Debt, individuals who seek help in the new year frequently exhibited clear warning signs months prior to their crisis. The company identifies specific indicators that debt is becoming unmanageable, including missing or delaying debit orders and receiving regular calls or messages from creditors regarding overdue accounts. If a consumer experiences two or more of these symptoms, Zero Debt strongly recommends obtaining a professional assessment before accumulating further credit during the holidays.

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Strategic Budgeting For The Festive Season

Zero Debt outlines a series of practical steps households can implement now to mitigate financial risk. The primary recommendation is to plan for January first by setting aside funds for fixed costs such as rent, bond payments, transport, school fees, and debit orders before budgeting for gifts or holidays. Consumers are also advised to set a strict festive budget for food and travel, paying in cash or by debit card where possible to avoid the temptation of new credit.

The company warns against the allure of store cards, buy-now-pay-later offers, and short-term loans, noting that while these options feel manageable at the point of sale, their repayments accumulate rapidly in the new year. It is also critical for consumers to know exactly what they owe by listing every account balance and monthly instalment to prevent surprises when statements arrive. Asking for help early from a debt counsellor can explain options before a situation escalates into a full-blown crisis.

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How Debt Review Reduces Monthly Costs

Debt review, formally known as debt counselling, is a legal process established under the National Credit Act for consumers who can no longer keep up with their repayments. A registered debt counsellor assesses the consumer's income and expenses, then negotiates with credit providers to lower interest rates and monthly instalments. Attorneys subsequently obtain a court order that makes the new repayment plan legally binding, ensuring that credit providers deal with the counsellor rather than the consumer directly during the process.

Zero Debt advises consumers to verify that their debt counsellor is registered with the National Credit Regulator (NCR) and to request a clear explanation of fees before signing any agreements. Based on industry averages, the company states that debt review can reduce total monthly debt repayments by approximately 57 percent. For instance, a consumer paying R28,000 a month might see their payments reduced to R15,607 a month, though results vary based on individual circumstances.

Expert Advice On Early Intervention

Chris Craven, Director at Zero Debt, emphasizes that January is when the company hears from people who were already struggling in October. He notes that the festive season does not create the problem but merely brings it to a head, making the period between now and December the optimal time to seek assistance while more options are available. Zero Debt is rated 4.9 on Google from 804 reviews and offers a free, obligation-free assessment to anyone unsure whether debt review is suitable for their situation.