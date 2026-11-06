Zelt Marais Files Election Fraud Charge Over Ward 60 Zero Vote Dispute

Former rugby executive Zelt Marais alleges election fraud after voting for Mogamat Rashard Davids in Ward 60 was recorded as zero. The TRUTH party demands a Western Cape recount citing lost trust in results.

Former Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais has laid an election fraud charge against the Independent Electoral Commission after asserting that his vote for candidate Mogamat Rashard Davids was recorded as receiving zero votes in Cape Town's Ward 60.

Marais opened the case against the IEC at the Claremont police station on Friday night following the counting of votes in the Cape Town ward. This legal action has triggered a broader demand from the Truth and Solidarity Movement for a comprehensive recount across the Western Cape province due to concerns over the integrity of the results.

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Details of the Voting Discrepancy

Marais questioned the official count forms which show a line through Davids' name and a zero in the box for his vote tally. These forms were signed by counting officer June Franco at the Savio Hall polling station in Lansdowne where Marais cast his ballot on Wednesday.

The dispute centers on the claim that an independent candidate received no votes despite Marais voting for him. The official documentation provided to the police explicitly shows the zero tally which contrasts with Marais account of casting a vote for Davids at the Savio Hall location.

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Stakeholder Positions and Demands

The Truth and Solidarity Movement leader Mehmet Vefa Dag lodged a formal objection with both provincial and national IEC officials demanding an immediate recount under the party observation. Dag stated that every South African voter has the right to have their vote counted correctly and that results must be checked before being accepted as final.

Dag called on the commission to verify whether the results displayed on the electronic system matched the original result slips signed at voting stations. The party emphasized that they are not asking for special treatment but rather the same fairness and transparency that every political organization deserves.

Investigation and Official Responses

Police officer Van Wyk confirmed that the case docket will be transferred to Lansdowne for further investigation into the alleged fraud. Marais submitted an affidavit detailing his concern that his vote may not have been properly recorded or included in the final results declared for the relevant voting station.

Marais asked the IEC to investigate how votes were cast and counted at Savio Hall by comparing ballot papers issued with those placed in boxes. He also requested that the commission preserve all voting station records and election materials until the complaint has been resolved to allow for independent verification.

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Current Election Results and Context

On the IEC live results dashboard with 89% of the voting district counted the Democratic Alliance led at Savio Hall with 1,434 votes representing 53.89% of the total. Al Jama-ah followed with 467 votes at 17.55% while GOOD received 278 votes at 10.45% and the African National Congress secured 7.67% of the vote.

Marais currently serves a ten-year ban from all rugby activities imposed by SA Rugby for breaching the code of conduct. Despite this disciplinary history he maintains he cannot independently establish whether his vote was omitted without access to the official voting and counting records held by the commission.