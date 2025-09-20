Zambian Government Rejects Criticisms of Political Interference and Defends Actions Ahead of Elections

The Zambian government responds to accusations of political interference and manipulation by Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, defending its record on democratic reforms, the independence of institutions, and constitutional changes ahead of the upcoming elections. The government frames its actions as efforts to strengthen democracy and improve the lives of citizens.

The provided text details a response to criticisms leveled against Zambia n President Hakainde Hichilema by Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa , particularly focusing on accusations of political interference and manipulation. The rebuttal systematically addresses each of Sishuwa's key claims, offering alternative explanations and highlighting the government's perspective.

The core arguments revolve around the state of the opposition, the independence of key institutions like the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ), and the motives behind constitutional reforms. The response defends the government's actions, framing them as efforts to strengthen democracy and improve the lives of Zambian citizens, while portraying Sishuwa's criticisms as based on flawed assumptions and factual inaccuracies. The response also stresses the importance of fighting hate speech while upholding freedom of expression. \The piece begins by addressing the claim that the government is secretly controlling the main opposition party, the Patriotic Front (PF). It argues that the PF's collapse is a natural consequence of its own failings over a decade, rather than government interference. The response further clarifies that the government is focused on building a more inclusive democratic space by replacing the Public Order Act, allowing citizens to express their political affiliations freely. It also refutes the allegation of the government attempting to undermine the independence of the ECZ, presenting evidence of the professionalism of its members. The piece also clarifies the motives of the ECZ's attempts to register new voters, viewing it as an attempt to enfranchise more of Zambia’s young, growing population. Furthermore, the text defends the actions taken concerning the judiciary, stating that the dismissed judges were removed due to gross misconduct, and the replacement justices are highly qualified. Finally, the government's actions toward the hate speech law are discussed, including their efforts to defend freedom of expression.\The response then turns to the specifics of the constitutional reforms, addressing Sishuwa's criticism that the redrawing of constituency boundaries is a form of gerrymandering. It explains that the redrawing is a necessary update due to population growth since the last delimitation exercise in 2011. The text also points to the creation of new constituencies because of the increase of the Constituency Development Fund, and highlights the problems caused by the past issues with the replacement of disqualified candidates. The text also defends the government’s actions by stating that the creation of 55 new constituencies is made more urgent by the government’s decision to increase the Constituency Development Fund from $68,000 to $1.5 million per constituency. By addressing these points, the text attempts to counter Sishuwa's narrative and present a more favorable view of the government's policies and actions. The government's efforts to increase social security is mentioned as well as their commitment to defend freedom of expression





mailandguardian / 🏆 2. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Zambia Hakainde Hichilema Sishuwa Sishuwa Political Interference Elections Democracy Patriotic Front Electoral Commission Of Zambia (ECZ) Constitutional Reforms Hate Speech

South Africa Latest News, South Africa Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Opposition MPs bemoan SA's over R150m shortfall to host G20 SummitThe government has allocated a budget of R700 million to host the year-long event.

Read more »

Takealot and government join forces to boost student skillsSouth Africa’s Department of Higher Education has signed a landmark agreement with e-commerce giant Takealot to give students hands-on industry training while supporting township businesses and entrepreneurs.

Read more »

Ramaphosa in deep trouble, and R3.9 billion in government salaries down the drainHere are five important things happening in South Africa today, Thursday, 18 September 2025.

Read more »

'R1 trillion set aside to improve infrastructure in SA' - SABC NewsGovernment says it has set aside one trillion rand to improve infrastructure in South Africa.

Read more »

US immigration: Deportees sue Ghana's government over 'illegal' detentionDespite opposition to the deal, Ghana's president says 40 more deportees will arrive from the US.

Read more »

Fifth pupil dies from KZN horrific scholar transport accidentDuma said multiple government officials are coordinating their response to assist affected families and schools.

Read more »