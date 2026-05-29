Zambian Government and Lungu Family Clash Over Former President's Burial in Supreme Court Appeal

The Zambian government argues in the Supreme Court of Appeal that former President Edgar Lungu should be buried at Embassy Park in Lusaka per tradition, while the family insists on their exclusive right to decide, challenging a prior High Court ruling.

The Zambia n government has taken the legal battle over the burial of former President Edgar Lungu to the Supreme Court of Appeal, arguing that it has the right to determine the resting place of the late leader based on common law and a prior agreement with the Lungu family.

Advocate Ben Stoop, representing the government, contended that all former Zambian presidents are buried at Embassy Park in Lusaka, following a long-standing tradition. He emphasized that considerations of public policy, fairness, equity, and the national importance of the deceased should guide the court's decision, dismissing claims that the government breached any agreement.

Meanwhile, the Lungu family is fighting to overturn a Gauteng High Court ruling that backed the government's repatriation and burial plans, asserting that the widow and children have exclusive rights to decide the burial location. This dispute highlights the tension between state protocol and family autonomy in handling the remains of a former head of state.

The case, which has drawn significant public attention in both Zambia and South Africa, centers on the interpretation of agreements and the balance of interests between the state and the family. The government argues that President Lungu, as a public figure of national importance, should be accorded a state funeral and burial at the official presidential cemetery, a practice that honors his service and preserves national heritage.

Advocate Stoop argued that the agreement reached with the family was not breached; rather, the family's attempt to choose an alternative burial site goes against established norms. He stressed that the decision must factor in the convenience of the state, the cost implications, and the symbolic meaning of a unified burial ground for former presidents. The government's stance is that granting the family exclusive rights could set a precedent undermining national traditions and the dignity of the office.

On the other hand, the Lungu family maintains that the high court erred by upholding the government's claim, insisting that the family's wishes should prevail. They argue that the judgment fails to recognize the personal and emotional dimensions of the matter, particularly the rights of the widow and children to decide where their loved one rests. Legal experts note that the case raises complex questions about the intersection of customary law, common law, and constitutional principles.

The Supreme Court of Appeal is now tasked with weighing these arguments, and its decision could have far-reaching implications for how former presidents are honored in the future. Observers expect the court to consider not only legal precedents but also the broader societal impact. As the proceedings continue, both sides remain firm in their positions, with the government citing public interest and the family citing individual rights.

The outcome of this case may redefine the relationship between state authority and family autonomy in matters of burial and remembrance





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