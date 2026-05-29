Zambia vs Lungu Family: Burial Dispute Continues

The family of former Zambian President Edgar Lungu is at odds with the Zambian government over the burial of his remains. The family argues that the government's claims to repatriate and bury Lungu's remains in a state funeral in Zambia are invalid. The family contends that Lungu's widow and her children should enjoy exclusive rights to decide how and where to bury the late President.

The legal battle over the burial of former Zambia n president Edgar Lungu 's remains continues. The family argues that the High Court in Pretoria erred when it upheld the Zambia n Government's claims to repatriate and bury Lungu's remains in a state funeral in Zambia .

The family contends that the judgment is wrong because Lungu's widow and her children should enjoy exclusive rights to decide how and where to bury the late President. The family says that although it engaged with the Zambian government for a possible state funeral in Zambia, those negotiations broke down. They argue that the government insisted on imposing a state funeral in Zambia that would be presided over by the current president of the country.

The Lungu Family ultimately resolved to bury the late President Lungu in a private ceremony in South Africa, which it says was in keeping with his wishes. However, the government contends that it has a right to the relief it sought because the Family initially agreed that the late President's body be repatriated to Zambia for purposes of a state funeral and burial thereafter.

The Lungu family lawyer, Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, has argued that the late Zambian President Edgar Lungu had explicitly opposed any involvement by current Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema in his funeral arrangements, citing long-standing personal and political tensions between the two leaders. Ngcukaitobi further told the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein that the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria erred in finding that the Zambian government had established a clear legal right to repatriate Lungu's remains.

Zambia prepares to mark the first anniversary of Lungu's death on the 5th of June, with the dispute over where and how he should be laid to rest still unresolved. The family lawyer says that Lungu's wishes are clear and should be respected. Lungu did not want the current president of Zambia, Mr Hichilema, to have anything to do with his body or his funeral.

He told his confidant, Dr Sachana, who is a lecturer at Stellenbosch University, that he does not wish for Mr Hakainde Hichilema to have any role in his funeral. That's largely because by the time Mr Lungu came to South Africa, there were deep-seated political and personal problems between him and the current government of Zambia. The case is ongoing, and a decision is yet to be made





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Edgar Lungu Zambia Burial Dispute Supreme Court Of Appeal Tembeka Ngcukaitobi

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