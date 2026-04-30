Zambia’s Government and Lungu’s Family Clash Over Former President’s Funeral Arrangements

The Zambian government is challenging a court order to return former President Edgar Lungu’s remains to a private mortuary, citing state obligations and symbolic significance. The case, set to be heard in Pretoria’s High Court, underscores tensions between state protocol and family wishes in high-profile funerals.

The Zambia n government and the family of former President Edgar Lungu are set to clash in the High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, as the state seeks to overturn a recent urgent court order.

The order, issued just hours after Zambia executed an August 2025 High Court judgment, directed the government to return Lungu’s remains to a private mortuary. The government’s reconsideration application challenges this decision, arguing that it has a legal and symbolic obligation to handle the funeral arrangements of a former head of state with full state honors. Legal expert Habasonda explains that governments worldwide have defined roles in such matters, particularly when state honors are involved.

He notes that while the government’s actions may seem like reluctance to disengage, they are actually fulfilling their duties. However, he also acknowledges that the funeral has become a symbolic battleground, with both the government and Lungu’s supporters using the event to convey broader political messages. The case has drawn significant attention, as it highlights the tension between state protocol and family autonomy in high-profile funerals.

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Zambia Edgar Lungu Funeral Arrangements High Court State Honors

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