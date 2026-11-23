Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile and more than a dozen associates have been charged with attempting to overthrow the government and committed to the high court to stand trial for treason. The charges follow the August 13 presidential election, which Mundubile claimed was rigged.

Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile and more than a dozen associates have been charged with attempting to overthrow the government and committed to the high court to stand trial for treason.

The charge sheet was read in court on Monday. Mundubile is the presidential candidate of the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity. He was charged alongside his running mate, Makebi Zulu, and 12 others. Mundubile and Zulu were arrested and questioned over alleged treason shortly after the August 13 presidential election.

Also read Joburg Set For A Mashaba Mayoralty As ActionSA, ANC, MK And EFF Unite

They claimed the election was rigged. President Hakainde Hichilema won re-election and denied the fraud allegations. Mundubile has previously said he is innocent and that the charges are politically motivated. According to the charge sheet, Mundubile, Zulu and the 12 others are accused of plotting to overthrow the government between April and August 2026.

Advertisement

Alleged Russian Military Training Funding

The charge sheet said Mundubile and a businessman had provided financial resources for military training in Russia for five people. The alleged purpose of that training was to try to overthrow the government. A lawyer for the defence, Sakwiba Sikota, said the charges did not make sense. He said the prosecution was on a fishing expedition.

The trial is expected to start early next year, according to Sikota. The case has been committed to the high court. Analysts and observers said the August election was marred by serious irregularities. They said this tarnished the democratic credentials of the mineral-rich southern African country.

Mundubile leads the National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity. His arrest and that of his running mate came soon after the disputed poll. The treason charge is one of the most serious under Zambian law. It carries severe penalties if a conviction is secured.

The prosecution alleges a plot spanning several months, from April to August 2026. It also alleges that funding was provided for training abroad. The defence has rejected the allegations as baseless. Sikota described the prosecution case as a fishing expedition.

Opposition Leader Claims Political Motivation

Mundubile has maintained his innocence since his arrest. He has characterised the charges as politically motivated. President Hichilema has denied allegations of fraud in the August 13 election. He won re-election in the vote.

Advertisement

The case will now proceed to the high court. A trial start date is expected early next year. Observers have criticised the conduct of the August election. They cited serious irregularities that they said damaged the country's democratic reputation.

Zambia Election Irregularities Criticism

Zambia is a mineral-rich country in southern Africa. The political tensions follow a contested presidential election. The charge sheet read in court on Monday named Mundubile, Zulu and 12 others. It said they plotted to overthrow the government between April and August 2026.

It also stated that Mundubile and a businessman provided financial resources for military training in Russia for five people. According to the charge sheet, the training was for the purpose of trying to overthrow the government. The defence lawyer, Sakwiba Sikota, said the charges did not make sense. He said the prosecution was on a fishing expedition and that the trial is expected to start early next year.

Mundubile has said he is innocent. He has also said the charges are politically motivated. Analysts and observers said the August election was marred by serious irregularities. They said this tarnished the democratic credentials of the mineral-rich southern African country.