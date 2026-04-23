Zambia Government Takes Possession of Former President Lungu’s Body Against Family Wishes

The Zambian government has taken control of the body of former President Edgar Lungu from South Africa, despite objections from his family, sparking a legal and political dispute over his final resting place. The move follows a long-standing feud between Lungu and his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Zambia n government has asserted its control over the remains of former President Edgar Lungu , taking possession of his body from South Africa , ten months after his passing.

This action has been taken despite strong objections from the Lungu family, escalating a deeply rooted dispute between the late president and his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema. The core of the conflict revolves around the final resting place of Lungu, with the government insisting on a state funeral and burial within the designated presidential burial ground in Lusaka, the nation’s capital, as befitting a former head of state.

This stance is viewed as a matter of national honour and tradition, ensuring Lungu is laid to rest amongst his predecessors. However, the Lungu family has consistently opposed this plan, reportedly reflecting the late president’s own wishes and the strained relationship he shared with President Hichilema. They had initiated legal proceedings to challenge the government’s directive, seeking to maintain control over the funeral arrangements and ultimately, the burial location.

The government’s move follows what Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha described as the family’s ‘inability to proceed with their case’ at the appeals court. This claim, however, has been vehemently disputed by Makebi Zulu, a spokesperson for the Lungu family, who stated in a recent interview with a Zambian YouTube news channel that the appeals process was still active and that all correct legal procedures were being followed.

This discrepancy in accounts highlights the intense legal and political maneuvering surrounding the handling of Lungu’s remains. In a desperate attempt to regain control, the family’s legal team has now filed an urgent application with the High Court in South Africa, requesting the immediate return of the former president’s body to the original funeral home where it was being held. This legal battle underscores the family’s determination to honor Lungu’s wishes and their distrust of the government’s intentions.

The situation is further complicated by the history of animosity between Lungu and Hichilema, a rivalry that played out prominently during the 2021 presidential elections, which Hichilema won by a significant margin. The family has previously indicated that Lungu did not want Hichilema to attend his funeral, a sentiment that reflects the depth of their personal and political differences.

Edgar Lungu passed away in June of the previous year at the age of 68, succumbing to an undisclosed illness while receiving treatment at a clinic in Pretoria, South Africa. His presidency, which spanned from 2015 to 2021, was marked by both economic challenges and political controversies.

While a South African court had previously ruled in favour of the Zambian government’s request for the repatriation of Lungu’s remains and the granting of a state funeral, the Lungu family’s continued resistance demonstrates their unwillingness to concede to what they perceive as a politically motivated attempt to control the narrative surrounding his death and legacy. The current impasse raises serious questions about the balance between national honour and familial rights, and the potential for further legal challenges and political tensions.

The situation is being closely watched both within Zambia and internationally, as it reflects broader concerns about political polarization and the treatment of former leaders in the country. The urgency of the family’s application to the South African High Court suggests a race against time to prevent the government from proceeding with its planned state funeral and burial, potentially leading to a prolonged and contentious legal battle.

The outcome of this case will not only determine the final resting place of Edgar Lungu but also set a precedent for the handling of the remains of future Zambian presidents





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Zambia Edgar Lungu Hakainde Hichilema State Funeral Burial Dispute South Africa

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