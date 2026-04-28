Zambia Challenges Court Order Regarding Former President Lungu’s Remains

The Zambian government has filed a reconsideration application at the High Court in Pretoria, contesting an urgent order that directed the return of former President Edgar Lungu’s remains to Two Mountains mortuary. The government alleges the order was obtained without their presence and with material non-disclosures.

The Zambia n government is actively contesting a recent court order concerning the remains of former President Edgar Lungu , filing a reconsideration application with the High Court in Pretoria , South Africa.

This legal move challenges an urgent order previously issued that mandated the return of Lungu’s remains to the Two Mountains mortuary. The government asserts that the initial order was secured through a process marred by significant omissions of crucial information, effectively arguing that the court was not presented with a complete and accurate picture of the situation when making its decision.

The core of the dispute revolves around the repatriation of Lungu’s remains, which the Zambian government initiated following a High Court judgment delivered in August 2025. This judgment explicitly granted the government the right to repatriate the former president’s remains to Zambia for the purpose of conducting a State funeral and subsequent burial. The government acted on this judgment, initiating the process of bringing Lungu’s remains home for national mourning and final rites.

However, the Lungu family responded by seeking an urgent court order to halt the repatriation and ensure the remains remained at Two Mountains mortuary. The Zambian government’s reconsideration application specifically alleges that the Lungu family obtained the urgent order *ex parte* – meaning without the government being present or having the opportunity to present its side of the story. This procedural concern is central to the government’s argument, as they believe they were unfairly excluded from the initial proceedings.

More critically, the government contends that the order was obtained based on three key pieces of information that were deliberately withheld from the court. These ‘material non-disclosures,’ as the government terms them, are believed to be substantial enough to have altered the court’s decision had they been known at the time. While the specific details of these non-disclosures have not been publicly released, their existence forms the foundation of the government’s challenge.

The government is seeking to have the urgent order overturned, arguing that it undermines the validity of the August 2025 High Court judgment and obstructs the nation’s ability to properly honor its former leader. The situation is particularly sensitive given the political context surrounding Lungu’s presidency and the strong emotions surrounding his passing. The government is keen to demonstrate its respect for the legal process while simultaneously asserting its right to fulfill its obligations regarding a State funeral.

The legal battle highlights a complex interplay between family rights, national interests, and judicial procedures. The Zambian government’s actions underscore its determination to proceed with the planned State funeral and burial, viewing it as a matter of national importance and a fitting tribute to a former head of state. The government’s legal team is expected to present a detailed argument outlining the alleged non-disclosures and demonstrating how they impacted the court’s initial decision.

The court will then need to weigh the evidence presented by both sides and determine whether the urgent order should be upheld, overturned, or modified. The outcome of this reconsideration application will have significant implications for the future handling of Lungu’s remains and the overall process of mourning and remembrance in Zambia.

Beyond the immediate legal ramifications, the case also raises broader questions about transparency and fairness in legal proceedings, particularly when dealing with matters of public interest and sensitive family concerns. The government’s pursuit of this reconsideration is a clear signal that it will vigorously defend its position and ensure that the legal process is followed correctly. The case is being closely watched by legal observers and the public alike, as it unfolds in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The government maintains its commitment to a dignified and respectful farewell for the former President, and believes that achieving this requires a resolution that aligns with the established legal framework and respects the rights of all parties involved





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