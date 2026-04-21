Zambia and Zimbabwe Move to Replace Aging Victoria Falls Bridge with Modern Crossing

Zambia and Zimbabwe are planning a new dual-purpose bridge to replace heavy-duty logistics at the historic Victoria Falls Bridge, aiming to boost regional trade and preserve the site's heritage.

The governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe have officially unveiled an ambitious proposal to construct a new modern bridge in the vicinity of the historic Victoria Falls Bridge . This strategic decision comes in response to the growing recognition that the century-old landmark, which first opened its doors in 1905, is no longer equipped to handle the logistical demands of the twenty-first century.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema recently confirmed that both nations intend to impose strict limitations on heavy commercial trucks and freight trains utilizing the current structure. Designed during a different era for much lighter transit, the iconic arch bridge now struggles under the immense pressure of 60-tonne mining vehicles and extensive freight convoys that are essential to the regional economy. Engineering assessments have concluded that the costs required to retrofit the old structure for modern heavy-duty loads would be prohibitively expensive, essentially matching the budget required for the construction of an entirely new, purpose-built crossing. The proposed dual-purpose rail and road bridge is envisioned as a critical solution to the mounting congestion along the North-South Corridor. This transit artery is vital for the economies of Southern Africa, as it facilitates the movement of resources from the copper belts of Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo down to the industrial markets of South Africa. By diverting heavy commercial traffic to a more robust, modern facility, officials hope to eliminate a significant bottleneck that has long hampered the flow of goods. Furthermore, this transition will allow the historic Victoria Falls Bridge to be preserved as a cultural asset, focusing its capacity on lighter passenger vehicles, local commuters, and the thousands of tourists who flock to the falls every year. This separation of traffic is expected to enhance safety, improve logistical efficiency, and prevent the degradation of a cherished piece of colonial-era engineering that has served as a symbol of regional connectivity for over a century. The success of this initiative is likely to mirror the positive economic impact of the recently completed Kazungula Bridge, which has already proven to be a game-changer for regional trade since its opening in 2021. However, the path forward is not without its hurdles. The project remains in the planning phase, with stakeholders currently grappling with complex issues regarding project financing, international investment, and construction timelines. While Zimbabwe faces known economic challenges and debt limitations, improved fiscal reforms have sparked optimism that international lenders may be willing to back such a pivotal infrastructure development. If the two governments can successfully align their interests and secure the necessary capital, the new bridge would stand as one of the most significant infrastructure milestones within the Southern African Development Community. Such a development would not only strengthen the bilateral relationship between Lusaka and Harare but also bolster the wider regional rail connectivity goals that are essential for long-term economic integration





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Victoria Falls Bridge Southern Africa Logistics Infrastructure Development Zambia And Zimbabwe

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