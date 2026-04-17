Zamalek Secures CAF Confederation Cup Final Berth After Stalemate with Belouizdad

Egyptian club Zamalek has reached the CAF Confederation Cup final after a 0-0 draw with Chabab Belouizdad, securing a 1-0 aggregate win. They will face either USM Alger or Olympique Safi in the two-legged final.

Zamalek has advanced to the CAF Confederation Cup final following a goalless draw against Chabab Belouizdad of Algeria in the second leg of their semifinal clash. The Egyptian powerhouse secured their place in the final with a 1-0 aggregate victory, setting up a tantalizing encounter against either USM Alger, the reigning champions, or Olympique Safi, a Moroccan club making their debut in the competition.

The first leg of the semifinal was a tightly contested affair, with Zamalek holding a slim advantage. The return leg, played in front of a substantial crowd at the Cairo International Stadium, mirrored the defensive solidity seen in the initial encounter. While Belouizdad enjoyed more possession and a greater number of corners, Zamalek proved more clinical in their attempts on goal, registering five of the six shots on target. Zamalek came close to opening the scoring in the first half when Oday Dabbagh found the back of the net with a header from an Ahmed Fatouh free-kick. However, the goal was disallowed due to a marginal offside call. The home team continued to press, with Mohamed Ismail narrowly missing the target with a low shot shortly after. In the second half, Zamalek's goalkeeper, Mahdi Soliman, was called into action to deny a close-range effort from Palestine international Dabbagh. Belouizdad's best chance of the match came late in the game, with substitute Lofti Boussouar forcing a save from Soliman in the 82nd minute. Should Zamalek emerge victorious in the final, they will claim their third CAF Confederation Cup title, drawing level with CS Sfaxien of Tunisia. The club has a history of success in this competition, having won it in 2019 and 2024 against Renaissance Berkane of Morocco. The final will be a two-legged affair, with the first leg scheduled for May 9th and the second leg on May 16th. The venue for the first leg will be determined by the winner of the other semifinal, with Olympique Safi or USM Alger hosting the opening match





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