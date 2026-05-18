Zakes Bantwini Foundation: A New Initiative to Nurture Talent in South Africa

The Zakes Bantwini Foundation is a new initiative by Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zakes Bantwini, aimed at opening doors for young people, women, and creatives across South Africa. The foundation focuses on industries where many aspiring creatives often struggle to gain access, despite abundant skill and ambition.

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer Zakes Bantwini has officially introduced the Zakes Bantwini Foundation , a new initiative designed to open doors for young people, women, and creatives across South Africa .

The foundation was unveiled as a structured effort to turn raw talent into sustainable careers, focusing on industries where many aspiring creatives often struggle to gain access, despite abundant skill and ambition. Built around art, education, sports, music, and cultural development, the initiative reflects a broader belief: talent should not only be discovered, but properly nurtured





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Zakes Bantwini Foundation South Africa Talent Career Mentorship Industry Networks Education Sports Music Cultural Development

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