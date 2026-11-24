Tanya Zack won the non-fiction prize for The Chaos Precinct and Sven Axelrad won the fiction prize for The Nicotine Gospel at the 2026 Sunday Times Literary Awards in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Each winner receives R100,000.

Tanya Zack and Sven Axelrad were announced winners of the 2026 Sunday Times Literary Awards during an in-person event at Hugh's Jazz Club in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Zack received the non-fiction award for The Chaos Precinct: Johannesburg as a port city, published by Jacana Media. Axelrad took home the fiction prize for The Nicotine Gospel, published by Umuzi. Winners will receive R100,000 each. The announcement was made at the Johannesburg event, where the winners were pictured with keynote speakers and Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma.

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Zack Depicts Migrant Plight in Non-Fiction

In The Chaos Precinct, Zack empathetically depicts the plight and perseverance of migrant Ethiopians and their pivotal role in the creation of Joburg as a port city. More than the research, there was an honesty which is afforded to the parallel economy in the city centre, the judges said. It shows sheer dedication in delivering what could be used to address informal trading to the mainstream economy.

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The non-fiction award criteria ask the winner to demonstrate the illumination of truthfulness, especially forms of it that are new, delicate and unfashionable, and fly in the face of power. The criteria also require compassion, elegance of writing and intellectual and moral integrity. Bookseller and deputy manager of Exclusive Books' Rosebank, Shylock Matsunyane, chaired the non-fiction award panel. Matsunyane was joined by futurist, economist and business trend analyst Bronwyn Williams, and Lorraine Sithole, literary advocate, reviewer and book festival curator.

Axelrad's winning novel, The Nicotine Gospel, follows brothers Nate and Danny. Their mother is killed by lightning on New Year's Eve in 1987, resulting in their eccentric father creating The Nicotine Gospel as a means to process the family's pain. Fatherhood, brotherhood, fate, family and loss are explored in the novel.

Axelrad Novel Blends Magic Realism With Loss

The elements of magic realism, sometimes bordering on the gothic, blend beautifully with the naturalism of a dysfunctional family and two brothers with a deep bond with tensions that push them apart and pull them together, the judges said. It weaves a tragic childhood of loss, grief and abuse told with such vivid realism and nuance. Axelrad taps into a deep emotional register to deliver a convincing and heartbreaking tale, the judges said.

The winner of the fiction prize should be a novel of rare imagination and style, evocative, textured and a tale so compelling as to become an enduring landmark of contemporary fiction. The 2026 fiction prize panel was chaired by playwright and novelist Craig Higginson. Higginson was joined by award-winning Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi and acclaimed writer and TV and radio broadcaster Joanne Joseph. Higginson appeared as a keynote speaker at the event alongside Sunday Times deputy editor Mike Siluma.

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Winners And Judges Gather For Award Ceremony

Matsunyane also appeared as a keynote speaker. The awards were presented during an in-person ceremony at Hugh's Jazz Club in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. The event brought together the winners, judges, keynote speakers and representatives of the Sunday Times.