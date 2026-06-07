Yvonne Chaka Chaka Celebrates Sister Refilwe Thabethe in Heartwarming Social Media Posts

Veteran musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka shared nostalgic photos with her older sister Refilwe Thabethe, highlighting their close bond and family pride. Refilwe, a former teacher and mother to actress Thuli Thabethe, was praised by fans and followers for her influence and warmth.

Yvonne Chaka Chaka , the renowned South African musician and philanthropist, recently shared a series of heartfelt photos on Instagram featuring her older sister, Refilwe Thabethe .

The posts, made on June 2nd, quickly garnered attention from fans who noted the sisters' striking resemblance and Refilwe's graceful beauty. Refilwe, now 64, has been a constant and supportive presence in Yvonne's life, embodying the role of an elder sister and mentor. In a touching birthday tribute posted by Yvonne in February, she celebrated Refilwe's birth month with a warm message.

"On this day, I was blessed with a sister. Funny, always joking, shouts, laughs, and is a phenomenal human being," Yvonne wrote.

"I thank GOD for bringing us together. I am happy to call you my big sisi. Happy birthday to you.

" This public expression of gratitude highlights the deep bond between the sisters. Beyond her relationship with Yvonne, Refilwe Thabethe is also a mother to the talented actress Thuli Thabethe. Thuli, who has made a name for herself in the South African entertainment industry, often celebrates her mother. In a Mother's Day tribute, Thuli shared a simple yet powerful post with the caption "Mother.

A heart full of love," showcasing the strong family ties that span generations. Refilwe herself has had a distinguished career as an English teacher at Mncube Secondary School in Gauteng, where she influenced many students. An Instagram follower, @thembi677, commented on Yvonne's birthday post, sharing that she was a "product" of Refilwe's teachings, a testament to her positive impact as an educator. The family's connection extends to shared experiences and joyful moments.

Yvonne's Instagram feed captured a beach outing where she and Refilwe enjoyed quality time by the sea. For many tourists, a visit to a coastal area is incomplete without a stop at the beach, and Yvonne and Refilwe clearly embraced this sentiment, appearing to have a delightful and relaxing time. These personal glimpses into the lives of public figures remind us of the universal importance of family, mentorship, and cherished relationships.

The Chaka Chaka and Thabethe family exemplifies a network of accomplished women-each forging her own path in music, acting, and education-yet consistently supporting and uplifting one another through life's milestones and everyday adventures





TheSAnews / 🏆 25. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Yvonne Chaka Chaka Refilwe Thabethe Thuli Thabethe Family Birthday Tribute Instagram

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Cyril Ramaphosa Awards Wouter Kellerman the Order of IkhamangaSouth African flautist Wouter Kellerman, a three-time Grammy winner, has been honored with the Order of Ikhamanga in Gold by President Cyril Ramaphosa. The award recognizes exceptional achievement in the arts, music, and culture. Kellerman, who previously had a successful engineering career while raising two children, later dedicated himself fully to music, gaining international acclaim through collaborations worldwide and performances at venues like Carnegie Hall. His rapid rise in the music world despite starting his professional music career later in life is highlighted as remarkable.

Read more »

Chinese Carmakers Gain Global Market Share Amid OverproductionChinese car manufacturers are rapidly increasing their global market share as overproduction drives an aggressive export push into regions like Europe, the UK, and South Africa. While China remains the world's largest auto market, an oversupply of vehicles is prompting manufacturers to expand internationally, leading to rising market share for Chinese brands and heightened competition for established automakers. In South Africa, Chinese brands now account for over 20% of vehicle sales; in the UK, about 15%; while in Germany, the share remains much lower. Chinese vehicles often feature advanced technology at lower prices, forcing traditional players to adapt. BMW's board member for customers, brands and sales, Jochen Goller, notes that while overproduction fuels exports, premium brands like BMW have held their ground due to focus on premium segments and global presence.

Read more »

Chacarra and Söderberg Share KLM Open Lead After Moving Day ThrillerEugenio Chacarra fired a 65 to catch Sebastian Söderberg at ten under after a dramatic third round at the KLM Open. Söderberg battled to an even-par closing stretch while Yuto Katsuragawa's late collapse opened the door. A tight leaderboard promises an exciting final round.

Read more »

MP Muzi Ntshingila Passes Away, Parliament CondolencesThe South African Parliament has released statements of condolence following the death of uMkhonto weSizwe Member of Parliament Muzikayise Ntshingila. National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and NCOP Chairperson Refilwe Mtsweni‑Tsipane highlighted his commitment to an equitable society, while the MK Party expressed deep sadness and support to his family.

Read more »