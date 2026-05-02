Yusuf Maart Reveals How Fan Criticism Fueled His Drive Before European Move

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart discusses the pressure he faced at the club, explaining how criticism from fans motivated him and ultimately led to his decision to pursue a career in Europe with SV Ried.

Yusuf Maart , the recently transferred midfielder, has candidly discussed the intense scrutiny and pressure he experienced during his tenure at Kaizer Chiefs . His journey with the Amakhosi, beginning in 2022 after a move from Sekhukhune United, was marked by both spectacular highs and challenging lows.

Maart quickly established himself as a key player, famously etching his name into club history with a breathtaking goal scored from his own half against arch-rivals Orlando Pirates. This moment of brilliance immediately endeared him to the Chiefs faithful, showcasing his technical skill and audacious playing style.

However, the weight of expectation grew significantly when he was appointed captain in 2024. The responsibility of leading one of South Africa’s most prominent football clubs, coupled with inconsistent performances, led to vocal dissatisfaction from sections of the fanbase. Despite the criticism, Maart consistently demonstrated his ability to deliver in pivotal moments, most notably securing a dramatic victory over Pirates in the Nedbank Cup final with a late goal, a feat that solidified his legendary status within the club.

Even this triumph, however, couldn’t entirely quell the negative sentiment surrounding his performances before his eventual move to SV Ried in Austria. Maart revealed that the criticism, while difficult to endure, ultimately served as a powerful motivator. He recounted instances of being booed by supporters, specifically mentioning a penalty miss that drew the ire of the crowd. Instead of being demoralized, he channeled this negativity into fuel, finding a strange sense of excitement in the energy directed towards him.

He emphasized that the fans were unaware of the personal struggles and sacrifices he had made to reach his position. He felt that their criticism didn’t break him, but rather forged a stronger resolve within him. This resilience, he believes, was crucial in his ability to continue performing at a high level despite the constant pressure. His decision to leave Kaizer Chiefs, despite recently signing a new contract, was driven by a long-held ambition to experience playing football in Europe.

He explained that the opportunity arose after SV Ried gained promotion, and despite initial discussions with Chiefs about potentially revisiting the topic, the call from the Austrian club proved too strong to resist. The Chiefs coaching staff expressed their desire for him to remain and continue as team captain, recognizing his leadership qualities and importance to the squad.

However, Maart felt that the timing was perfect to pursue his European dream, viewing it as a chance to broaden his horizons and test himself in a new environment. He acknowledged the difficult decision to leave a club where he had built a strong connection with the fans and the coaching staff, but ultimately felt that he needed to prioritize his personal and professional growth.

The allure of playing in Europe, a goal he had harbored for a long time, was simply too compelling to ignore. Maart’s story is one of perseverance, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams. He faced adversity head-on, using criticism as motivation to improve and ultimately achieve his goals. His departure from Kaizer Chiefs marks the end of a chapter filled with memorable moments and a testament to his dedication to the sport.

His move to SV Ried represents a new beginning, an opportunity to showcase his talent on a different stage and continue his journey as a professional footballer. Beyond Maart’s story, South African sports news includes updates on the Junior Springboks’ upcoming U20 Rugby Championship match, potential boardroom changes at Kaizer Chiefs with Bheki Shongwe being considered for the CEO role, and possible replacements for existing personnel.

A South African expat in Dubai recently won a substantial lottery prize, and the Springboks are adjusting their scrumhalf pecking order due to an injury to Cobus Reinach. The Lotto and Lotto Plus jackpots have also reached a significant amount, adding to the excitement surrounding the national lottery





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Yusuf Maart Kaizer Chiefs SV Ried Soccer Football South Africa Criticism Europe Nedbank Cup Orlando Pirates

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