YouTube has reached an in-principle deal to potentially pay about $3bn to thousands of US school districts that accused it of designing an addictive platform that harmed students mental health. The agreement includes teen product safeguards and needs approval from a federal judge.

YouTube has reached an in-principle agreement to potentially pay about $3bn to thousands of US school districts that accused it of designing an addictive platform that harmed students mental health.

Bloomberg News reported the development on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal also includes product safeguards for teens and is contingent on a majority of districts signing on. Finalisation of the agreement is likely to take a few months, the report said. Any settlement would have to be approved by US district judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, who is overseeing the litigation.

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School Districts Sue YouTube Over Mental Health

The case centres on claims that platform features were designed to hook young users. The districts range from New York City and Los Angeles to smaller communities. They have also sued Meta Platforms, Snap and TikTok. They allege that features such as recommendation algorithms, autoplay and infinite scroll contributed to depression, anxiety and eating disorders among students.

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The companies have denied the claims. YouTube parent Alphabet did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Unlike the other platforms, YouTube has been broadly adopted by schools for classroom use. That distinction has shaped how districts describe the harm and the remedies they seek.

A September survey of more than 2,000 high-school students by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute found that over 30% used YouTube for entertainment rather than teacher-directed activities during the school day. The schools say they have had to spend money enforcing phone bans and hiring mental-health staff. They are seeking funds and platform changes. The next federal school trial, involving Tucson, Arizona, is set for February, with Meta, TikTok and Snap still defendants, the report added.

That case will proceed separately from the potential YouTube settlement, which still requires sign-on from a majority of districts and judicial approval. In August, Meta agreed to pay up to $18bn over the next decade and strictly limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram to settle claims by nearly all US states that it designed its platforms to addict children. The YouTube agreement, if completed, would add another major financial and structural settlement to the wave of youth mental-health litigation.

The reported $3bn figure reflects the scale of the claims brought by thousands of school districts across the United States. The districts argue that addictive design forced them to divert resources to phone bans, counselling and mental-health staffing. They want both compensation and changes to how the platforms operate for young users. YouTube has not publicly confirmed the reported terms.

Meta Settlement Adds Pressure On Platforms

The in-principle nature of the agreement means it could still change before finalisation. A majority of districts must agree to the deal for it to move forward, and Judge Gonzalez Rogers would then review it. The litigation has already produced a landmark settlement with Meta. In August, the company agreed to pay up to $18bn over the next decade and to strictly limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram.

That deal settled claims by nearly all US states that Meta designed its platforms to addict children. The school districts claims against YouTube focus on similar design choices. They say recommendation algorithms, autoplay and infinite scroll were built to keep young users engaged for long periods. They argue that this contributed to depression, anxiety and eating disorders among students.

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YouTube has denied the claims, as have Meta, Snap and TikTok. The companies have consistently rejected allegations that their platforms were designed to addict children. The reported YouTube settlement would not resolve the cases against the remaining defendants. The Tucson, Arizona, federal school trial is scheduled for February.

Meta, TikTok and Snap remain defendants in that proceeding. The outcome of that trial could shape the next phase of the broader litigation over teen mental health and platform design. Schools have described concrete costs from what they call addictive platform use. They say they have spent money enforcing phone bans during the school day.

They also say they have hired mental-health staff to address student anxiety, depression and related conditions. The September survey by the Thomas B. Fordham Institute offered one snapshot of classroom behavior. It found that more than 30% of surveyed high-school students used YouTube for entertainment rather than teacher-directed activities during the school day. That figure underscores YouTube s unusual dual role as both a classroom tool and an entertainment platform.

Settlement Terms And Approval Process

The reported agreement would include product safeguards for teens. Those safeguards could change how YouTube operates for younger users. The details have not been publicly released, and the deal remains contingent on district sign-on and court approval. Bloomberg News reported the in-principle agreement on Friday.

Reuters reported that Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The reported settlement figure is about $3bn, though final terms could still shift in the coming months.