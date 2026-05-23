Youth Jazz Series marks 23rd year and 23rd cohort of young talent

Artscape’s Youth Jazz Series returns this June with a fresh crop of rising musicians ready to step into the spotlight. The program celebrates 23 years of mentorship in the local jazz scene.

Young musicians take centre stage as Arts cape’s long-running jazz mentorship programme returns this Junehas quietly become one of Cape Town’s most important launchpads for young jazz talent .

Since launching in 2003, the Youth Jazz Series has not only provided a platform for solo performances and school jazz bands but has evolved into a networking space, mentorship hub, and career stepping stone for emerging artists. This year’s programme drew significantly more applications than in 2025, reflecting growing interest from young musicians across the province. Only 15 performers earned a place in the final line-up after auditions.

Among the selected artists are pianists Connor Johnson and Kyle Damons, vocalists Sibabalwe Gobe-Gysman and Talicia Mariti, saxophonists Franco Von Wieligh and Michael de Goede, and trumpet player Zakhiel Davids, alongside several other promising performers. Under the direction of Amanda Tiffin – Associate Professor and Head of Jazz Studies at the University of Cape Town – participants took part in masterclasses designed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and the realities of the music industry





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Music Mentorship Artscape Youth Jazz Series Jazz Mentorship Apprenticeship Mentorship Cycle Live Jazz Emerging Artists Jazz Talent Mentorship Space Community Hub

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