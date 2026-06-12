Youth Day: A Reminder of Courage and Unfinished Work

Youth Day is a reminder of the courage of 1976 and the unfinished work that remains. Young South Africans are confronting a more diffuse set of challenges: climate change, unemployment, inequality and a growing sense that decisions shaping their future are still being made without them.

But while the generation of 1976 rallied against a visible and oppressive system, today's youth activists are confronting a more diffuse set of challenges: climate change , unemployment, inequality and a growing sense that decisions shaping their future are still being made without them.

For young South Africans working in the environmental and climate space, Youth Day is a reminder of both the courage of 1976 and the unfinished work that remains. We are not just fighting for a future; we are fighting for a present that is at least survivable, says a conservationist. Youth Day sits at the intersection of memory and responsibility.

To me, it is not only a day of remembrance but also a reminder that young people have the power to influence change in their communities and in the country. As a young conservationist, I see Youth Day as a reminder that creating positive change is not limited to politics. But alongside that sense of purpose is a more complicated assessment of what has been inherited from the past.

Asked whether South Africa's young people had inherited the future that previous generations fought for, a young conservationist said she felt in-between. South African youth today enjoy freedoms such as democracy, equal rights and access to education that many young people in 1976 fought for.

However, challenges like unemployment, poverty and unequal educational opportunities mean that the future they envisioned has not been fully realised. While political freedom has been achieved, many young people are still striving for economic and social empowerment. We are in a better future than they were but we are not in the future they wished that we would inherit.

They wished for a just future for all, for one without oppression, one without struggle and unfortunately because of corruption, because of false solutions, because of leaders who refuse to change for the better, we are far from that. A young research assistant at SAIIA's Africa Youth Portal believes young people continue to have too little influence over decisions that will shape their futures.

Climate change threatens livelihoods and food security, particularly in vulnerable communities, while poverty and inequality limit people's ability to adapt. At the same time, high unemployment makes it harder for young people to access opportunities and build resilience, creating a cycle that deepens social and economic challenges. Her generation is fighting for economic opportunities, quality education and a sustainable future.

Many young people are also advocating for action on climate change, biodiversity conservation and reducing inequality to create a fairer and more secure future for all. It's also a charge to continue their legacy. We're no longer facing an oppressive system but youth continue to face challenges and there are lessons that we can draw from the youth of 1976, which we can apply to our current context.

If we are intentional about gathering and even planning and discussing these issues, and finding solutions together, that we might be taking a step forward to solving some of these issues. The vision that the youth of 1976 had for themselves was freedom and we have relatively achieved freedom, perhaps political freedom, not so much economic freedom. And despite increased opportunities for engagement, she is unconvinced that young people are being meaningfully heard.

I don't know if these conversations that we're having with various stakeholders, whether it be policymakers, organisations and institutions that focus on climate issues and the other issues, have impact beyond the table. I don't know if we're seeing youth contributions, perspectives and opinions reach the policy level or influence decision-making at the national level. We're invited to the room just to be there, but not really to be listened to.

Then it comes to why can't young people make decisions for themselves. It's because youth don't have influence on the decisions that will be made in these spaces that will shape our future.

We're still given lip service and tokenistic engagement and where we do have a seat at the table, we're reminded very quickly that it's not a seat of power, but rather of observer status for the present that we are existing in and also for the future that we will inherit and that generations after us will suffer under. I feel like the ladder in terms of achieving the future that we envisioned for ourselves keeps getting higher and higher and challenging to reach.

Or rather the ceiling keeps getting higher and higher. This era is presenting new challenges that we unfortunately face on a day-to-day basis. We're also fighting for a better future





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