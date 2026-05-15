Young man attacks sacred Catholic altar in Braamfontein during mass

Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Braamfontein was the site of a violent attack on its most sacred altar, with worshippers left stunned. The attacker, who was in his late 20s or early 30s, entered the church, jumped onto the altar, and violently desecrated it. The aftermath shows the damaged altar and the destroyed marble statues of archangels.

A young man dressed in clothing carried a seemingly intentional but confusing message entered the renowned heritage church in Braamfontein and violently desecrated its most sacred altar, while screaming religious profanities at congregants.

The attack took place on Thursday, May 14. The attacker pulled down the heavy marble archangels from their plinths with 'brute force', destroying them and the altar in the process. He grappled briefly with a church member outside the church before running away. The incident took place during midday mass, and the congregation was left stunned.

A police investigation is underway to understand the motive behind the attack





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Catholic Church Violence Codefellas Desecrate Attacker

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