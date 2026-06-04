Young Environmental Champions Take Action for Ocean Conservation

A group of young environmental champions from schools across Cape Town spent the day learning about ocean conservation and tackling pollution along a stretch of Lagoon Beach as part of the City's Junior River Wardens Programme.

As winter swells roll into Cape Town's coastline and World Ocean Day approaches, a group of young environmental champions swapped their Saturday morning routines for gloves, litter bags and a mission to help protect the ocean.

Armed with determination and a growing understanding of the challenges facing marine ecosystems, 48 learners from schools across the metro spent the day learning about ocean conservation before tackling pollution along a stretch of Lagoon Beach. The initiative, organised through the City's Junior River Wardens Programme in collaboration with environmental partners including Shark Spotters and the Two Oceans Aquarium Foundation, formed part of activities leading up to World Ocean Day on 8 June.

The day began with interactive educational activities focused on marine life, ocean health and conservation. Learners from Red River Primary School, Floreat Primary School and Ysterplaat Primary School were introduced to the critical role sharks play in maintaining balanced ocean ecosystems. Through hands-on challenges and team-based activities, they explored topics ranging from ocean safety and biodiversity to the threats facing marine life. The practical approach aimed to show learners that environmental stewardship extends far beyond textbooks.

The educational component was followed by action on the shoreline. Working alongside conservation teams, learners collected and audited litter found along approximately 500m of coastline using the internationally recognised Dirty Dozen methodology, which identifies the most common forms of beach pollution. Among the items recovered were plastic bottles, sweet wrappers, chip packets, fishing line, cans, discarded toys and footwear, everyday items that often end up in rivers, stormwater systems and eventually the ocean.

The exercise also helped learners trace how pollution enters coastal ecosystems and the consequences it can have for marine species, seabirds and the broader environment. Meanwhile, City Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment Alderman Eddie Andrews said the programme is designed to nurture environmental leadership among young people. We are extremely proud of the Junior River Wardens Programme, which is a partnership between the City's Biodiversity Management Branch and Nature Connect.

This programme aims to inspire environmental leadership among young people by providing practical conservation experiences and fostering a deeper connection with nature. Andrews highlighted that World Ocean Day offers an opportunity to remind young people about the crucial role oceans play in sustaining life and regulating the planet's climate.

As we approach World Ocean Day, it is important that we educate young people about our oceans, the role they play in ensuring a stable climate and the fact that our collective survival and resilience rely on the health of our oceans. Through hands-on experiences such as the one hosted at Lagoon Beach on Saturday, the Junior River Wardens develop an awareness, and also the skills and passion to become future custodians of our planet





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