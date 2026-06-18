Yoco Launches Yoco AI to Empower South African SMEs with Proactive Business Insights

Yoco has introduced Yoco AI, an artificial intelligence assistant aimed at reducing administrative workloads for small businesses by proactively analyzing data and delivering actionable insights. Unveiled at the Unfair Advantage event, the launch follows Yoco's acquisition of Dyner.ai and reflects the company's evolution into a broader business management platform for SMEs.

Yoco , a leading financial technology company in South Africa , is launching Yoco AI, a new artificial intelligence-powered business assistant designed to help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) reduce administrative tasks, improve decision-making, and support growth.

The announcement was made at the company's Unfair Advantage annual event, where Yoco highlighted its transition from a payments provider to a comprehensive business management platform for SMEs. The development of Yoco AI has been accelerated by Yoco's recent acquisition of Dyner.ai, an AI-native operating system that provides advanced machine learning capabilities and a real-time data processing architecture.

This launch aligns with Yoco's expanding presence in South Africa's payments and point-of-sale market and its growing emphasis on integrated business tools, merchant funding, and operational support. Dean Braude, director of design at Yoco, explained that the company now serves over 200,000 merchants nationwide and is increasingly focused on creating products that free business owners from administrative burdens so they can concentrate on running their businesses.

Yoco AI was developed in response to the common challenge that small business owners are overwhelmed by data but often lack the time or expertise to derive meaningful insights. Traditional software still requires users to manually navigate dashboards, reports, and transactions to understand their business performance.

In contrast, Yoco AI is designed to proactively analyze business data and automatically surface recommendations.

"Rather than requiring merchants to actively search for information, Yoco AI is being designed to proactively analyse business data and surface recommendations automatically. It can proactively look at all that stuff. You wake up in the morning and it might say: 'I've looked at all the sales from yesterday and these are the things I found.

' Instead of you going to find the information, it brings it to you," Braude said. The AI assistant will initially be integrated into the Yoco app and will have access to data from the company's ecosystem, including payments, sales activity, products, and merchant funding information. This integration enables Yoco AI to identify trends, detect anomalies, and provide business insights without requiring manual report analysis.

The system can also flag unusual activity, identify missing product information, and assist with catalogue management. For instance, if sales are recorded against products not listed in a merchant's catalogue, the AI can automatically detect the discrepancy and suggest corrective actions.

"It's a lot about removing the admin and the overhead, pulling the insights proactively and then taking action on the things that go on in your business. Merchants often only know they have a problem once they've hit the wall of the problem. With AI, you can see around the corner," Braude added. Yoco provides card payment solutions and point-of-sale systems for SMEs, enabling merchants to accept card and digital payments through Yoco card machines and its mobile app.

Beyond payments, Yoco offers tools for sales tracking, business insights, and merchant funding to help businesses manage and grow more effectively. According to Braude, the company's growth strategy is centered on building a connected ecosystem of tools rather than standalone products. Yoco aims to integrate payments, point-of-sale functionality, and business management tools into a single platform, reducing complexity and lowering total ownership costs for merchants.

In the local SME payments and point-of-sale vertical, Yoco currently holds between 34% and 36% market share in the Western Cape, around 9% nationally, and approximately 19% within its key focus sectors of food and beverage, retail, and health and beauty.

"Many small businesses still spend significant time reconciling information across separate systems, often requiring additional staff resources simply to manage administration. Our goal is to increase market share by making sure we're providing offerings that actually provide value to the merchant and provide outsized value for what they're paying. We believe very deeply in the business that we should grow when our merchants grow," Braude concluded





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