Yamkela Tobo and Okuhle Beja receive 25 years for violent rape and robbery at a Khayelitsha church during Easter Sunday, impacting victims deeply.

Two men, Yamkela Tobo and Okuhle Beja, have been sentenced to serve an effective twenty-five years in prison after being found guilty of terrorizing, robbing, and sexually assaulting churchgoers, including minors, during an Easter Sunday service in Khayelitsha. The Khayelitsha Regional Court handed down the combined one-hundred-and-eighty-year jail term to the pair, with the sentences running concurrently rather than consecutively, as they were convicted on twenty-one serious charges.

Convictions and Sentencing Details

The court found Yamkela Tobo and Okuhle Beja guilty of five counts of rape, thirteen counts of sexual assault, two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and one count of robbery with aggravating circumstances. Although the individual sentences加起来 nearly two centuries, the judge ordered them to be served simultaneously, resulting in a direct imprisonment term of twenty-five years. The court also stripped both men of their right to own firearms and added their names to the National Register for Sex Offenders.

Also read Two men jailed for 25 years over Easter church rape and robbery

Violent Attack During Overnight Service

Nineteen congregants, including three minors, had just finished an overnight service and were drinking tea when Yamkela Tobo and Okuhle Beja stormed the building wielding a knife and a gun during a power outage. The Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority, represented by spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, stated that the accused robbed the congregants of their cellphones and subjected women and children to sexual violence and degrading treatment in the presence of other members of the congregation. Eric Ntabazalila emphasized that the offences were committed inside a place of worship where victims had gathered in what should have been an environment of safety and sanctuary.

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Emotional Scars and Victim Impact

Survivors shared struggles with severe anxiety, anger, and fear during victim impact statements, with several admitting they have pulled away from church life completely because they no longer feel safe there. State prosecutor Advocate Denzel Martin pushed for life sentences during sentencing arguments, stressing that the attackers used weapons to intimidate vulnerable women and children, completely stripping them of their dignity. Advocate Denzel Martin also urged the court not to show leniency to Okuhle Beja because of his young age, pointing out that his pre-sentence report flagged a history of violent crime.

Police Investigation and Recovery Efforts

While police managed to recover most of the stolen cellphones after arresting Yamkela Tobo and Okuhle Beja, investigators never found the firearm used during the attack. The recovery of the mobile devices provided some material evidence, but the psychological impact on the victims remains profound. The case highlights the severe consequences of violent crime in places meant for community gathering and spiritual reflection in the Khayelitsha area.