Xplicit, Ipeko Dance Studio, and Emerged Dance Collective secure top spots in the Move with Melody Dance Competition, earning cash prizes and Grand Parade performance slots for the Festive Lights Switch-On on 29 November.

Three dance crews from Cape Town have secured coveted spots on the Grand Parade stage for the upcoming Festive Lights Switch-On after triumphing in this year's Move with Melody Dance Competition. The event, which showcased a diverse array of dance styles including Latin, contemporary, and hip-hop, concluded with Xplicit claiming the first-place title. The final round took place at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre on Saturday, 21 November, drawing talented performers from across the city.

Xplicit Takes Top Honors at V&A Amphitheater

Xplicit, representing Northpine and Kraaifontein, emerged as the clear winners of the competition, earning the prestigious first-place title. Zeano Botha, a member of Xplicit, described the victory as a significant milestone for the group, noting that it was their first time competing in such a high-profile event. Botha expressed gratitude for the opportunity to showcase their craft, emphasizing that winning first place in a tough field meant a great deal to the team.

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Second And Third Place Teams Earn Cash Prizes

Ipeko Dance Studio from Philippi secured the second-place position in the City of Cape Town's Move with Melody Dance Competition. The team from Philippi was awarded R5 000 along with the honor of performing at the main festival event. Their performance highlighted the depth of talent in the Philippi community and demonstrated their technical skill against a field of highly competitive dance groups from various neighborhoods.

Emerged Dance Collective from Nyanga claimed the third-place spot, taking home R2 000 and a performance slot at the festival. The collective from Nyanga earned their position through a strong showing in the finals, bringing their unique style to the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre stage. Their achievement underscores the inclusive nature of the competition, which celebrates dance talent from diverse communities across Cape Town.

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Winning Crews Prepare For Grand Parade Showdown

The three winning crews will share cash prizes totaling R17 000, with the funds serving as a reward for their hard work and dedication to the art of dance. Beyond the financial incentives, the primary prize for all three teams is the opportunity to perform before the large crowds gathering at the Grand Parade. This platform allows them to reach a wider audience and gain recognition within the broader Cape Town cultural scene.

Festive Lights Switch-On Event Details And Schedule

The Festive Lights Switch-On will take place on Sunday, 29 November, with the free event beginning at 16:00. The dance performances by Xplicit, Ipeko Dance Studio, and Emerged Dance Collective are part of a comprehensive entertainment programme designed to celebrate the holiday season. The event promises a vibrant atmosphere as the city transitions into its festive period with music and dance at its core.

In addition to the dance competitions, the Festive Lights Switch-On will feature a stellar lineup of musical performers. The entertainment schedule includes appearances by Liquideep, Nasty C, Jazzwrld, and Thukuthela. These acts, along with others such as Ricky Vani Frontline, Monique Steyn, Vernon White, Ben Rodrigues and Band, West London All Stars, Neon Pulse, and Dee Koala, will provide a diverse musical experience for attendees.