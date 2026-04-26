Xoki Confident Pirates Can Repeat Derby Dominance Over Chiefs

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki expresses confidence in his team's ability to defeat Kaizer Chiefs in the upcoming Soweto derby, citing their strong form and the motivational power of the game itself. The match is scheduled for Sunday at the FNB Stadium.

The highly anticipated Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs is set to ignite the FNB Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with a 3pm kick-off.

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has confidently asserted the Buccaneers’ capability to replicate their dominant performance from the reverse fixture earlier this year, where they convincingly defeated Amakhosi 3-0 at the same venue. Xoki’s statements, made during the pre-match press conference held at the FNB Stadium on Thursday, underscore the team’s unwavering belief in their potential to overwhelm their rivals once again.

He emphasized the meticulous preparations undertaken for these crucial encounters, acknowledging the expected resistance from Kaizer Chiefs but maintaining that, when the Pirates’ squad operates at its peak, any scoreline becomes achievable. This confidence stems from the presence of a dynamic group of young, ambitious players who are consistently delivering strong performances for the club, supported by a dedicated team working tirelessly behind the scenes.

Xoki highlighted that the team isn’t surprised by positive results, viewing them as validation of the effective processes in place and a motivation to maintain their winning momentum. Xoki further stressed that the Soweto derby holds an intrinsic motivational power for any player worthy of representing either club. He stated that anyone requiring external motivation to perform in such a prestigious match is simply in the wrong environment, as the game itself provides ample inspiration.

For aspiring footballers, participating in the Soweto derby represents a childhood dream, and those fortunate enough to be involved should feel honored and strive to leave a lasting legacy. Xoki expressed the team’s determination to not only participate in the derby but to make a significant impact and secure their place on the winning side of Soweto derby history. Orlando Pirates enters the derby with a remarkable eight-match unbeaten streak, punctuated by a recent commanding 3-0 victory against AmaZulu.

However, the team faces challenges with injuries to key players. Tapelo Xoki himself, along with midfielder Sihle Nduli, are currently undergoing rehabilitation from serious injuries. Fortunately, the return of attacking stalwarts Evidence Makgopa and Thalente Mbatha provides a significant boost to the team’s offensive capabilities. The Pirates’ recent form and the return of key attackers position them as strong contenders for victory.

Kaizer Chiefs, on the other hand, boasts an impressive six-match unbeaten run of their own. However, their recent goalless draw against Polokwane City revealed some vulnerabilities in their attacking efficiency, particularly a lack of clinical finishing. A major concern for the Amakhosi coaching staff is a defensive crisis. Aiden McCarthy’s fitness is uncertain, and should he fail to recover in time, the team may be forced to deploy an unfamiliar centre-back pairing against the league’s most potent attacking force.

This defensive instability could prove to be a critical weakness that Orlando Pirates will undoubtedly attempt to exploit. The contrasting fortunes of the two teams’ key players – Pirates welcoming back attackers and Chiefs grappling with defensive uncertainties – further amplify the anticipation surrounding this clash. The Soweto derby is more than just a football match; it’s a cultural phenomenon, a symbol of pride, and a battle for bragging rights in South African football.

The game promises a captivating spectacle filled with passion, intensity, and a fierce determination from both sides to emerge victorious. The outcome will not only impact the league standings but also etch itself into the rich history of this iconic rivalry





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Soweto Derby Orlando Pirates Kaizer Chiefs Tapelo Xoki South African Football FNB Stadium

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