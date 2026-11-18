Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin attacked Western trade protectionism and sanctions at the Apec summit in Shenzhen, hours before Donald Trump landed in China for a high-stakes trilateral meeting.

China's President Xi Jinping pledged on Wednesday to stand up against trade protectionism while Russian President Vladimir Putin criticised Western sanctions as the two set the stage for a high-stakes trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.

They delivered their speeches at an Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation summit in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, hours before Trump landed in China. Xi greeted Trump at the airport, the first time he had done so for any visiting leader since becoming president. The gesture reciprocated Trump's welcome at Joint Base Andrews in September when they last met. They briefly hugged and exchanged words before walking to their motorcades.

Also read Putin Expects Big Benefits from Trilateral Meeting with Trump and Xi

A photograph captured Trump shaking hands with Putin as Xi stood beside them before the welcome banquet at the Apec summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on November 18, 2026. The image, taken by Iori Sagisawa of Pool via Reuters, underlined the significance of the three leaders appearing together. China is a country of etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocating courtesy, Xi was quoted as saying by state news agency Xinhua.

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He added that he was looking forward to discussing China-US relations, Asia-Pacific co-operation and the global landscape. Trump said every meeting with Xi has been very pleasant, according to Xinhua. The two will participate in an Apec group photo and attend a banquet with other leaders. They will meet with Putin on the sidelines on Thursday.

Trade and AI chip restrictions

Discussions could cover Russia's war with Ukraine, the US war in Iran, trade, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons. Xi urged support for what he called free and open trade, trying to portray his country as a stable partner on the global stage in contrast with the US, which has raised tariffs and adopted a more muscular foreign policy under Trump.

His remarks came after Washington announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, which could further complicate a fragile trade truce with Beijing. China has pledged to retaliate. We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organisation at its core, support free and open trade and investment, Xi told an audience of business executives. He said China will continue to invest in its industrial complex and new technologies.

The world's second-largest economy will lower tariffs and further open up its markets while standing up against protectionism and unilateralism. Western trade partners have criticised China for running annual trade surpluses exceeding one trillion dollars through policies that support its manufacturing sector at the expense of its consumers.

Beijing says its growth model is appropriate for an economy still catching up with the world's richest, but Washington, Brussels and others are concerned about China's supply chain dominance providing geopolitical leverage and say its policies threaten their industries and jobs. His message is likely to resonate with many Global South countries and reinforces Beijing's effort to contrast its technology strategy with that of Washington, said George Chen, partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group.

Putin criticises Western sanctions

Putin followed Xi on stage with a speech that described Western powers as former hegemons. He said Europe was in a humiliating decline and that anti-Russian sanctions imposed after his invasion of Ukraine had backfired. He was speaking after Ukraine crippled the vital Kerch road bridge linking Crimea to Russia in a major blow to his four-year-old war.

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Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power, Putin said. While sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth, let alone crushing the economies of competitors. Putin described the world as turbulent but said disagreements can be addressed by sitting at the table.

I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting, he said. The meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalised spheres of influence and set the stage for the post-World War 2 order. It has unnerved some European and Asian capitals, which fear the world's greatest military powers will disregard their interests.

The Kremlin this week dismissed comparisons with Yalta as games of political scientists, but said the meeting will have a major impact on global affairs. Beijing said the trilateral will promote world peace. Trump's trip to Asia is his first since his Republican Party's defeat in midterm elections, while allegations involving Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy add to the tension.

Trump Asia trip and regional tensions

In Manila, Trump vowed to deepen defence co-operation with the Philippines amid its growing friction with Beijing over disputed features in the South China Sea. Earlier, he floated the possibility of meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, but that has not been confirmed. Leaders from Australia, Canada, South Korea and others were met by dancers and soldiers hoisting rifles. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi was instead shown to a car after landing without any welcoming ceremony.

Her visit to China comes amid a rift between Beijing and Tokyo that began a year ago after she said Japan could deploy its military if a Chinese move on Taiwan also threatened its territory. On Tuesday, Taiwan and Japan flagged incursions by Russian aircraft into their airspace.