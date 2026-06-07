XET Solutions Extracted R483 Million from Ekurhuleni Through Fraud and Inflated Billing

Financial records reveal that XET Solutions, which paid for former city manager Imogen Mashazi's private jet trip to London, received R483 million from Ekurhuleni municipality via alleged fraudulent activities, ghost employees, and wildly inflated invoices. The scam included a R2 billion IT rates billing fraud in the 2023/2024 financial year.

XET Solutions, the company that funded former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi 's R3.35 million private jet trip to London, allegedly extracted R483 million from the metro through fraud, ghost employees , and inflated billing.

A collection of financial records, including payment statistics reports and invoice registers, has exposed how the IT service provider received hundreds of millions of rand from the municipality. These records have been corroborated by senior municipal officials.

Key revelations include: a R4 million payment to XET was processed and released while Mashazi was en route to London on a jet paid for by XET; XET is central to an IT rates billing scam in the 2023/2024 financial year that cost the municipality R2 billion; approximately R18 million of the R483 million paid to XET cannot be linked to processed invoices, raising questions about the legitimacy of the documentation; and on June 30, 2022, the last day of the financial year, Ekurhuleni rushed to settle seven XET invoices totaling R48 million, five of which were submitted only on that day





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XET Solutions Ekurhuleni Imogen Mashazi Private Jet Fraud Ghost Employees Inflated Billing IT Rates Scam R483 Million Municipality Corruption

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