Germany coach Jurgen Klopp praises Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez for implementing his possession style in just five games before their crucial Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday.

Jurgen Klopp has issued a rare and glowing endorsement of his upcoming opponent, Netherlands manager Xavi Hernandez, noting that the Spanish tactician has already fully integrated his possession-based philosophy into the Dutch national team. Speaking in Berlin on Sunday, the Germany head coach highlighted how quickly Xavi has transformed the squad's identity, pointing to the team's dominant 7-0 victory over Greece on Friday in Amsterdam as proof of this rapid tactical shift. This high-stakes encounter is scheduled to take place on Monday and represents a critical moment for both nations in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, as it pits two of Europe's most storied footballing traditions against each other in what promises to be a fiercely contested battle.

Klopp Admires Xavi's Possession Style

Klopp, who is widely recognized as one of the most successful managers of the modern era due to his work at Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund, explicitly praised the way Xavi wants to play Xavi-style football, describing the approach as electric and exciting. The Germany coach emphasized that he has always enjoyed facing teams that push their tactical approach to the limit, and he views Xavi as a coach who embodies this relentless commitment to his specific vision of the game. This admiration is particularly significant given that Xavi was considered one of the best midfielders in the history of the game, having formed the core of a possession-dominant Barcelona side that won four Champions League titles during his playing career. Additionally, Xavi's legacy as a player includes winning the World Cup with Spain, further solidifying his status as a footballing icon whose tactical understanding is now being tested at the international managerial level.

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Stakes for Germany and Netherlands

The context of this match is high pressure for Germany, as they currently sit third in their qualifying group with only the top two teams advancing directly to the quarterfinals. Consequently, the German side needs a victory over the Netherlands to keep their tournament hopes alive, making this fixture a must-win scenario for Jurgen Klopp's squad. In contrast, Xavi has been appointed as the Netherlands coach since August and has already begun to appreciate the intensity of this specific matchup, which was highlighted by a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam in September that served as the first match in charge for both Klopp and Xavi. The Dutch manager acknowledged that facing the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss would be a significant test, describing Klopp as one of the best coaches of the past few years and stating that it is an honor to compete against him.

Xavi Deflects Praise to His Players

Despite the warm tributes from his German counterpart, Xavi Hernandez took a humble approach during his press conference, deflecting attention away from himself and attributing the team's success to the individual quality of his squad. He stated that the impressive win over Greece was not about Xavi-football but was instead entirely about the players, emphasizing that they are the most important element of the team's performance. The Spanish coach explained that he does not need to convince his players to adopt this playing style, as they naturally possess the capacity to replicate the high-energy performance seen in the previous match. This perspective suggests that the players have fully bought into Xavi's methods, allowing the tactical framework to flourish without requiring constant persuasion from the technical staff.

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Rivalry Dynamics and Future Outlook

The historical rivalry between Germany and Netherlands adds another layer of complexity to this upcoming clash, with Xavi admitting that he is now beginning to understand the nature of this feud only after experiencing it firsthand as the national team coach. He noted that feeling this kind of rivalry directly has provided him with a deeper appreciation for its intensity, describing the Monday match as a really good test for the Netherlands squad. While Xavi hinted that he would attempt to do the unexpected during the game, he remained realistic about the challenges posed by a German side that is fighting for its qualification dreams. This encounter serves as a pivotal moment not just for the teams involved, but also as a test of Xavi's emerging managerial identity against one of the world's most experienced coaches.

Tactical Implications for Euro 2024

The outcome of this match will have far-reaching implications for the Euro 2024 qualifying landscape, particularly for Germany who must navigate a difficult path to reach the quarterfinals. Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that the upcoming game is one of the fiercest rivalries in football, framing it as a great honor for him while also recognizing the competitive threat posed by the Netherlands under Xavi's guidance. As both teams prepare for this Monday night showdown, the focus will be on how well each manager can execute their strategic plans against an opponent that has proven highly capable of challenging the status quo in European football. The dynamic between Xavi's possession-based philosophy and Klopp's high-intensity system promises to be a fascinating tactical battle that could define the trajectory of both teams' campaigns.