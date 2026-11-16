The DA has nominated Xanthea Limberg as its candidate for Cape Town deputy mayor and Felicity Purchase for speaker, with both set to be installed at the inaugural council meeting on Thursday.

The DA has named former mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg as its candidate for the deputy mayor position in the City of Cape Town. Felicity Purchase, who served as speaker in the previous term, has been nominated to retain her position.

Limberg and Purchase are set to be installed at the inaugural council meeting to be held on Thursday. This was announced by DA provincial leader Tertius Simmers when he revealed the party's deputy mayor and speaker positions across its majority municipalities in the Western Cape. The announcement came after last week's local government elections, where the DA secured majorities in nine municipalities including the City of Cape Town, the only metro where a party obtained an outright majority.

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Xanthea Limberg Profile And Background

Limberg is set to replace former deputy mayor and spatial planning and environment mayoral committee member Eddie Andrews. She served as the mayoral committee member for energy in the last term. She has been a councillor for 15 years and has served as a mayoral committee member for nine years. Her biography on the City's website states that she was appointed to the mayoral committee to oversee water and waste in January 2019.

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She had served as the mayoral committee member for informal settlements, water and waste services, and energy portfolio from 2017 until 2018. Between 2014 and 2016, Limberg also served as the mayoral committee member for the corporate services and compliance directorate. Limberg, who is a member of the DA provincial executive committee, is currently seeking election as the party's provincial leader at the provincial congress to be held on November 28.

Jaco Londt is seeking re-election as DA Western Cape chairperson, while Limberg has accepted a nomination to challenge him at that congress. IOL reported exclusively that Limberg was cleared and awarded a new position four years ago.

Limberg Controversy And Legal Challenges

However, she is no stranger to controversy. In 2021, there were reports that she falsified her qualifications, but she was subsequently cleared of wrongdoing by the DA. Limberg and fellow DA member JP Smith had their offices raided by the SAPS in January 2025 during an investigation into tender fraud in the construction sector within the City. The Western Cape High Court declared the search and seizure warrants used to search their offices as unlawful and invalid eight months later.

The pair had filed an application against the SAPS Commercial Crimes Unit and the National Minister of Police in April following a raid at their offices on January 24, 2025. Limberg could not be reached for comment as her cellphone was switched off on Monday. Simmers also announced Rhime Laubscher as candidate for deputy mayor and Rhandall Swarts as speaker for Bergrivier Municipality.

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DA Nominations Across Western Cape Municipalities

In Drakenstein District Municipality, Elna Von Schlicht has been nominated for deputy mayor and Bertus Snyman for speaker. In Mossel Bay, Mark Furness has been nominated for deputy mayor and Venolea Fortuin for speaker. In Overstrand, the DA nominated Stephen Williams for deputy mayor and Elnora Gillion for speaker. In Stellenbosch, Rudi Buys has been nominated as deputy mayor and Quintin Smit for speaker.

In Swartland, the DA nominated Anet de Beer for deputy mayor and Michael Rangasamy for speaker. Simmers said: The DA charges our candidates to deliver to the highest standards and further improve lives and bolster delivery where they lead. He also said candidates for the hung municipalities, Hessequa and George, where the party obtained majorities, will be announced soon.

The party highlighted that the City of Cape Town remains the only metropolitan municipality in South Africa where a single party secured an outright majority, underscoring the strategic importance of these appointments. The leadership change is set to take effect once the new municipal councils are constituted and councillors vote on executive structures. Elected councillors will subsequently vote to elect speakers and establish the executive leadership structures for each municipality.

The clear majorities won by the DA provide a stable foundation for implementing these appointments without the need for complex coalition negotiations that have characterized previous administrative cycles in the region. The leadership stressed that the primary focus must be on improving the lives of residents and strengthening service delivery across all municipalities under party control. These nominations are critical steps before the formal constitution of the new municipal councils.