xAI and X Corp settle Competition Commission remedies by offering publisher training instead of funding, withdrawing appeals to the Competition Tribunal in South Africa.

xAI and xAI have reached a formal settlement with the Competition Commission regarding the remedies previously imposed during its media and digital platforms market inquiry. This resolution replaces mandatory financial contributions with voluntary training commitments for South Africa n news publishers. The agreement marks a significant shift in how major technology entities are held accountable for AI content scraping practices in the region.

Withdrawal of Tribunal Appeals

Both X Corp, which operates the social media platform X, and xAI had previously appealed the inquiry's findings and associated remedies to the Competition Tribunal. The Commission confirmed on Wednesday that both companies have now withdrawn these legal challenges. In exchange for this withdrawal, the Commission has amended the remedies imposed on X Corp and completely replaced those imposed on xAI with a new voluntary undertaking. This strategic move allows both entities to avoid further litigation while agreeing to specific operational changes within the South African market.

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New X Corp Monetization Program

Under the revised settlement, X Corp's commitments will remain in effect for a period of two years. The company is required to launch a monetization support program for publishers within six months. This initiative includes hosting twice-yearly workshops focused on revenue tools, which will be translated into up to five local languages subject to sufficient demand. To participate, publishers must attend at least one workshop and meet X's specific rules and integrity criteria. X Corp will provide its paid Premium tier for two years to assist publishers in qualifying for monetization, after which they will need to pay for the subscription themselves. Revenue calculations remain unchanged, ensuring publishers earn on the same terms as other X creators.

xAI Training on Grok and Robots.txt

The undertaking for xAI is narrower in scope than the original requirements. The inquiry had mandated that xAI train publishers on controlling the use of their content to train its AI models. Instead, xAI will conduct twice-yearly training sessions for two years. These sessions will focus on Grok's settings and the robots.txt file, which websites use to instruct crawlers on which pages they may visit. This approach emphasizes technical education over direct financial compensation. The commitments cover print, online, radio, and video news organizations that report primarily on current affairs and are members of the Press Council or the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa.

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Contrast with Other Tech Agreements

This settlement differs significantly from agreements reached by other technology giants in the region. Google agreed in November 2025 to a support package worth R688 million, including R71 million a year for five years through Google News Showcase. Meta and TikTok have also agreed to publisher training and support programs. Unlike these counterparts, neither X Corp nor xAI has committed any direct monetary funds to South African media. The xAI undertaking specifically does not compensate publishers for content already used but instead provides methods to opt out of future usage. This distinction highlights a varied approach among tech companies regarding compensation for digital content rights.

Impact on South African News Publishers

The final report emphasizes that these commitments are an important step in translating the inquiry's findings into practical benefits for South African news publishers. The process addresses concerns that AI chatbots had scraped news content without agreement or compensation. By focusing on training and transparency tools like robots.txt, the Commission aims to empower publishers to manage their digital assets. The voluntary nature of the xAI undertaking and the conditional access to X Corp's monetization tools reflect a compromise between regulatory demands and corporate operational flexibility. The outcome sets a precedent for how AI companies might interact with the news media landscape in South Africa moving forward.